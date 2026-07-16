New Jersey State Police Partners with Safe House Project to Launch Anti-Human Trafficking Tool Statewide

With the eyes of the world on New Jersey, residents get one place to report suspected trafficking while law enforcement gets intelligence that arrives screened, classified, and fast enough to use.

TRENTON, N.J., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey State Police recently partnered with Safe House Project to bring Simply Report to communities across the state, establishing a single, screened pathway between the public and law enforcement who can respond.

The agreement comes as New Jersey absorbs the largest visitor surge in its modern history, with New York New Jersey Stadium set to host the FIFA World Cup 26™ Final on July 19.

Download the Simply Report App on Google or Apple Devices to reported suspected trafficking, or visit SimplyReport.com

"Human trafficking is a hidden crime that targets society's most vulnerable - robbing victims of their freedom, dignity, and hope. Every report of suspicious activity has the potential to save a life," said Jeanne Hengemuhle, Acting Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. "We urge the public to use the Simply Report platform to share information safely and anonymously. Everyone's vigilance and willingness to speak up can provide detectives with the crucial details needed to identify victims, hold traffickers accountable, and safeguard our communities."

Simply Report is free to use and is open to anyone who wants to report suspected human trafficking. It operates in more than 200 languages and evaluates every submission against a behavioral intelligence matrix of over 700 trafficking indicators. Signals are screened, assigned a risk classification, and delivered as actionable intelligence into secure dashboards that law enforcement can reach in real time. Victims identified through the platform are routed directly to Safe House Project's Survivor Support Team and its certified safe home network for placement and sustained care.

Throughout the U.S., it is estimated that less than 1% of human trafficking victims are ever identified. That shortfall is not a matter of public awareness but rather the connective tissue — the means to move a credible observation from a bystander to a badge without it dissolving in transit. Simply Report was designed as that connective tissue, consolidating scattered hotlines and disconnected tip lines into one pathway that terminates where action is possible.

"New Jersey is not adding another phone number, it's increasing its capacity and adding capabilities," said Kristi Wells, CEO and Co-Founder of Safe House Project. "The State Police cover every corridor traffickers rely on — the turnpike, the airports, the hotels, the stadium. What they have never consistently had is intelligence that arrives screened, classified, and fast enough to act on. Simply Report changes what a trooper knows and when they know it, while empowering bystanders to submit a tip that leads to something actionable."

The agreement commits both organizations to driving awareness of Simply Report across New Jersey, reaching residents alongside the frontline professionals most likely to encounter trafficking firsthand — in healthcare, education, hospitality, and transportation — as well as law enforcement partners statewide. Safe House Project will bring its national survivor services operation to bear on every victim exiting trafficking in New Jersey, providing case management, certified safe home placement, and connection to long-term care.

The timing reflects a deliberate choice. Large international events have long been correlated with heightened trafficking activity, and by July 19, New York New Jersey Stadium will have staged eight World Cup matches, closing with one of the most heavily attended sporting events held on American soil. New Jersey is putting reporting and response infrastructure in the ground during that window — infrastructure engineered to serve the state long after the tournament ends.

Residents can download the Simply Report app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, visit simplyreport.com, or call 1.833.5.BESAFE to report suspected trafficking.

About Safe House Project

Safe House Project is among the fastest-growing anti-trafficking nonprofits in the United States, building the infrastructure that links identification, survivor care, prosecution, and prevention. The organization served 2,644 survivors in 2025 and maintains a network of more than 4,000 safe homes and service providers nationwide. It was co-founded in 2017 by Kristi Wells and Brittany Dunn. Learn more at safehouseproject.org.

If you are a victim of trafficking, or you have knowledge of a trafficking situation, download the Simply Report app, visit www.SimplyReport.com, or call 1-833-5-BESAFE (1-833-523-7233).

Media Contact: Megan Greuling | 704-900-3102 | [email protected]

SOURCE Safe House Project