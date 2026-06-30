Frederick County Human Trafficking Task Force Identifies 4 Survivors, Arrests Suspected Trafficker in Two-Day Joint Operation with Safe House Project

Eight Agencies Converge on Frederick County, Identifying Trafficking Survivors and Arresting Suspected Trafficker in 48-Hour Operation

FREDERICK, Md., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight federal, state, and local agencies converged on Frederick County over 48 hours, identifying 4 human trafficking survivors and arresting one suspected trafficker. The Frederick County Human Trafficking Task Force coordinated the operation, embedding advocates on-site from start to finish to ensure survivors were connected to care from the moment of first contact.

Agencies spanning federal law enforcement, local police, prosecution, and victim services worked a single operation with a single objective: find survivors, hold offenders accountable, and close the gap between identification and safety. Sheriff's Office Victim Services Unit, Heartly House, and Safe House Project provided real-time crisis support, safety planning, and referrals to shelters and services throughout.

Participating agencies included the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Frederick Police Department, Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Operation Light Shine, United States Secret Service, Heartly House, and Safe House Project.

"Human trafficking remains a priority for our office, even though it often operates out of public view," said Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. "Our Human Trafficking Task Force proactively investigates potential trafficking operations to shut down the criminal activity, arrest those responsible, and ensure victims are brought to safety and connected with the immediate support they need. The success of these operations depends on timely information sharing, strong partnerships among multiple agencies, and a rapid, coordinated response."

"Human trafficking is one of the most devastating crimes we prosecute because it exploits vulnerable individuals for profit and strips them of their dignity and freedom," said Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith. "Our office is committed to working alongside our law enforcement and community partners to ensure traffickers are held fully accountable. Successful prosecutions begin with strong investigations and trusted partnerships, and this operation demonstrates Frederick County's unwavering commitment to protecting victims and bringing offenders to justice."

"Joint task forces like this one are critical infrastructure in the fight against human trafficking," said Brittany Dunn, Chief Operating Officer of Safe House Project. "Every operation is an opportunity to reach survivors who may not yet know that help exists. When law enforcement, prosecutors, and advocates work together, as they did here in Frederick County, survivors are met not just with accountability for their abusers, but with compassion, safety, and a real pathway to recovery."

Nationally, only an estimated 1% of trafficking survivors are ever identified. Survivors are frequently hidden in hotels, private residences, and commercial establishments, and many will not self-identify due to fear, trauma bonding, or distrust of law enforcement. Task force operations like this one are built to meet that reality directly, reducing barriers to identification and placing survivor support at the center of enforcement activity.

Anyone with information about suspected human trafficking can report it confidentially through Safe House Project's Simply Report platform at simplyreport.com or by calling 1-833-5-BESAFE. If someone is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1.

About Safe House Project

Safe House Project is a national nonprofit building the infrastructure the anti-trafficking field runs on. Through Simply Report, an AI-powered behavioral intelligence platform deployed in partnership with state Attorneys General, SHP converts tips into actionable law enforcement response. Through a network of 4,000+ certified safe homes and service providers across all 50 states, SHP ensures survivors are connected to quality-assured care. In 2025, SHP served 2,644 survivors. Learn more at safehouseproject.org.

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SOURCE Safe House Project