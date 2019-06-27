Award-winning singer-songwriter Judy Collins makes first appearance at Mountain Rails Live concert series with opening act Chatham County Line

But she's never taken the historic City of New Orleans car where Woody Guthrie penned the classic lyrics "Good morning America how are you?" The now famous Mardi Gras club car bringing diamond class guests and the music artists to the stage set in the Colorado Rockies. "When we approached Ms. Collins about performing in this unique venue in the mountains, riding historic railcars with a rich music history she was excited at the opportunity to perform there with one of her favorite groups, Chatham County Line," said Railroad President Ed Ellis.

She began as a classical pianist but was drawn to folk revival artist like Guthrie and Pete Seeger. Collins has inspired audiences as much with her vocals as her songwriting and interpretations of traditional folk songs. New generations continue to discover her iconic body of work.

Collins along with special guests Chatham County Line, who will open the show with a bluegrass set, will perform as one of the biggest acts of the season over the long holiday weekend, July 6 and 7, on the Rio Grande Scenic Railroad's summer concert series Mountain Rails Live. Trains depart from Alamosa with a stop at Fort Garland before heading to the Fir Summit Theater. Tickets can be purchased at www.coloradotrain.com/concerts or by calling 877-726-7245.

-About the Rio Grande Scenic Railroad-

The Rio Grande Scenic Railroad winds its way through the Southern Rockies on historic railcars, including two authentic City of New Orleans club cars, pulled by a stylish mid-century diesel engine. Guests can choose from a number of excursions, special events or a one-of-a-kind concert at Fir Summit Amphitheater at 9,400 feet. The Rio Grande Scenic Railroad departs from the Alamosa Train Depot at 610 State Ave, Alamosa, CO.

SOURCE Rio Grande Scenic Railroad