Award-Winning South Florida PR Firm Durée & Company Introduces Dynamic, More Modern, User-Friendly Website

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Durée & Company, Inc., a Fort Lauderdale-based full-service public relations, marketing and special events agency founded in 1999, recently unveiled its redesigned website, sporting a new modern look with energetic and unique design elements. The easy-to-use website was created to offer an even friendlier and welcoming experience for all users.

Duree & Company's new website Durée Ross New Website Launch 2018

The primary focus of the website is smooth and transparent browsing. Plus, the site's expanded scrolling and contemporary layout is better suited for a mobile experience. Some of the redesigned site's highlights include:

The agency's new and expanded services, from community affairs to branding. With a compilation of more than 10 services ranging from crisis management, website design, promotional items and more, Durée & Company actively expands its skillset to meet client needs.

Durée & Company presents the multitude of industries it serves on the new site, giving specifics on how it excels at each, as well as highlighting its varied experiences and combined expertise. The agency serves a multitude of industries including health care, real estate, tourism, non-profit and more.

Bright colors, exuberant images, compelling videos and much more make the website truly "Durée & Company."

Exciting content about Durée & Company and the PR industry, to the diverse sectors the agency serves, to curated blog content.

"Our newly redesigned website offers an enjoyable, seamless experience for our current and potential clients, as well as anyone who wants to learn more about the PR industry," said Durée Ross, founder and president of Durée & Company. "With the pizazz for which our agency is known, we present endless opportunities for users to stay informed about our work, clients and the ever-changing public relations industry.

"Just like our PR work, our redesigned website is an exceptionally unique experience," she continued.

About Durée & Company

Durée & Company, Inc. is an award-winning full-service public relations, marketing and special events firm with offices in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Aspen, Colorado. The firm serves the corporate, agency and non-profit arenas for local, national and international clients focusing on public relations for real estate, public relations for restaurants, public relations for law firms, public relations for charities, public relations for healthcare, and many more. Durée & Company services include Public Relations, Social Media, Marketing, Advertising, Special Events, and Radio Promotions and Outreach. To learn more, go to https://dureeandcompany.com/, visit Durée & Company on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DureeCoPR/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/dureecopr or YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/user/DureeAndCompany, or call 954-723-9350.

Media Contact:

Durée Ross

(954) 723-9350

197048@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-south-florida-pr-firm-duree--company-introduces-dynamic-more-modern-user-friendly-website-300665114.html

SOURCE Durée & Company

Related Links

https://dureeandcompany.com

