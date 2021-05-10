Award-Winning Spirit, Yobo Soju, Announces Partnership with Kristen Kish, Executive Chef, Author & TV Personality, to Create America's First Line of Premium Flavored Soju

"Partnering and creating with the team of Yobo feels so empowering," says Kristen Kish of the new partnership. "Not only am I excited to create a delicious beverage, more importantly, it means a tremendous amount to partner with a Korean Woman, (& team), showcasing an Asian American spirit. I am honored to sit at the table with this group of creators and entrepreneurs feeding off one another's creativity and excitement for Yobo and its future."

Beyond Kristen's numerous accolades and achievements, her vision, drive, creativity, and mastery of her craft showcase a rising Korean American voice that plays an integral role in defining what it means to be of diverse origin in this country right now. Kristen's vision, distinctive and contemporary reinterpretations of classic tastes, and unique approach to fusion will guide a key evolution of Yobo Soju.

"I've been a fan of Kristen Kish since her debut on Top Chef," says Carolyn Kim, Founder of Yobo Soju. "Kristen's creativity, culinary expertise, and character struck me from the start. I'm thrilled to collaborate with such a powerful Korean American voice and can't wait to bring our flavored soju to market together."

Coming Fall of 2021, the Kish x Yobo flavored soju will be available in a range unique flavors and in multiple sizes that combine the heritage of soju culture, an award-winning American-made soju, and the imagination of a culinary star. Stay tuned for more information by following Yobo Soju on Instagram and by checking the website here.

About Yobo Soju

The word 'Yobo' is a Korean term of endearment that translates to honey or darling. So, it's no wonder that Yobo was started by Carolyn Kim, mother of twins, with the support of her husband, James. But today, more than a word we call each other, Yobo stands for unity. Regardless of path, perspective, or origin, we journey through life hand-in-hand with others who give us their love and trust.

Yobo Soju is an award-winning, American, craft soju born of a respect for heritage, a passion for creation, and the magic that comes with the blending of cultures. A truly unique soju expression with no sulfites, preservatives, additives, or sugars, Yobo delivers a clean, refreshing experience with 23% ABV.

