Award-Winning Steakhouse Sets Grand Opening Date for Phoenix-Area Restaurant

Perry's Steakhouse and Grille Opening June 8 in Gilbert's Northside at SanTan Village

Regarded as one of the country's premier, award-winning steakhouses, Perry's Steakhouse & Grille remains true to its neighborhood meat market roots serving butcher-fresh USDA aged prime steaks, a famous seven-finger-high pork chop, succulent seafood and signature desserts.

PHOENIX, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perry's Steakhouse & Grille will open its first location in Arizona on Monday, June 8, 2026, marking the entry into Perry's 12th market. Located in the southeastern part of Gilbert off the Loop 202 SanTan Freeway, the 11,000-square-foot space in Northside at SanTan Village will accommodate up to 350 guests.

Exterior Phoenix’s 11,000-square-foot restaurant will include a stunning main dining room that provides glimpses of chefs creating innovations in the kitchen, as well as four private dining rooms. Perry’s Bar 79®, named after the year Perry’s was founded, will feature a beautiful island bar with glass walls that open to patio dining.

"We are so excited to bring our first Perry's Steakhouse in Arizona to Gilbert," said Chris Perry, founder and owner of Perry's Restaurants. "From our roots as a humble meat market in Texas, we've grown to focus not only on great food, but also creating a unique dining experience for our guests. We look forward to calling the Phoenix-area home and welcome our new guests."

Elegant & Modern Design

Perry's Gilbert, designed in partnership with the renowned restaurant architect Aria Group Architects, Inc., will offer an expansive main dining room with views at every angle from a glance at chef creations in the kitchen to glimpses of Perry's Bar 79® through the towering wine wall. From the vibrant color palette to its exquisite use of glass, lighting, and other textures, every detail in the restaurant is selected to create an inviting environment to enjoy an intimate dinner, a business meeting, an elegant event….even Perry's Famous Pork Chop Friday Lunch (the only day of the week the steakhouse opens for lunch).

The new location also includes four beautifully appointed private dining rooms ideal for corporate functions and family celebrations, serving parties from 8 up to 80. A dedicated sales manager will assist guests with the specially-curated menus that can be tailored to any taste. Guests will revel in the energy at Perry's Bar 79®, named after the year Perry's was founded, and delight in sipping Perry's reserve wines and handcrafted cocktails at a dazzling island bar with glass walls that open to patio dining that will seat approximately 45 guests.

A Rare and Well Done® Dining Experience

Perry's enjoys three key attributes that have become characteristic of the signature brand: the award-winning menu, the impeccable service, and the vibrantly elegant, yet comfortable atmosphere. For over four decades, Perry's has been skillfully carving up those three elements for its patrons to deliver an experience that is truly Rare and Well Done®.

Perry's has remained true to its roots with its butcher-fresh Prime USDA-Aged steaks, signature tableside carvings, flamed desserts, as well as its flagship menu item – a mouth-watering, seven-finger-high pork chop. Other fan favorites include signature steak additions as well as innovative seafood entrees created by Perry's Master Development Chef Rick Moonen, a Celebrity Chef, a member of the American Culinary Hall of Fame, and the nation's leading authority on sustainable seafood.

From Humble Butcher Shop Roots to Faithful Following

More than four decades ago, Perry's first restaurant was opened by Bob Perry in Houston in 1979 as a modest meat market called Perry's Butcher Shop and Deli. In 1986, his son Chris Perry persuaded his father to add dining tables, paving the way for an expansion and inspiring Chris to open Perry's Steakhouse & Grille in 1993.

Perry's Famous Pork Chop

An unexpected steakhouse specialty, Perry's Famous Pork Chop is a mouth-watering chop measuring seven fingers high — just as butchers measured back in the day. Sweet, smoky, sizzling, and gluten-free, the chop is butchered in-house, rubbed with proprietary seasoning, cured and roasted on a rotisserie with pecan wood for up to six hours. Upon order, the chop is glazed, caramelized and topped with Perry's Signature Steak Butter, then carved tableside (during dinner service only). A recipe perfected over four decades, the pork chop is plated as three portions: the "eyelash" (the most marbled, tender, melt-in-your-mouth section above the eye of the chop), three baby-back ribs and the center-cut loin.

Perry's iconic Pork Chop Friday® Lunch features a lunch-cut portion of the chop, whipped potatoes and homemade applesauce for $22 on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (the only day of the week when Perry's is open for lunch service). The first Pork Chop Friday will be held on Friday, June 12, 2026. The pork chop lunch special is also available TO-GO every Friday from 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Perry's Steakhouse Online Market

For guests who want to bring the Perry's experience directly to their door, Perry's Online Market offers a wide variety of steakhouse specialties including Perry's Famous Pork Chop, Prime Steaks, Perry's Signature Steak Butter, Steak Seasoning and sauces, sides, Perry's Steak Knives and Wine Glasses, and seasonal offerings.

Our newest offering available on Perry's Steakhouse Online Market, our Perry's Reserve Wines specially crafted and blended from expert vineyards across the most prestigious wine regions to effortlessly complement our award-winning menu. Patrons can now uncork the wines they love from our tables at home. Guests can build their perfect collection by selecting three or more bottles of Perry's Reserve Wines and having them shipped straight to their door.

Operating Hours

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille is located at 1865 S. Santan Village Pkwy Gilbert, AZ 85295. DINE-IN dinner service will be available Monday thru Thursday from 4 – 10 p.m., Friday from 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., bar open until 11 p.m., Saturday from 4 – 10 p.m., bar open until 11 p.m. and Sunday 4 – 9 p.m. The full menu will be available for car-side TO-GO PICKUP every day during regular business hours, in addition to TO-GO special offers. For reservations or to Order & Pay Online, please visit www.perryssteakhouse.com.

About Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille has earned a faithful following by perfecting Prime since 1979. Beginning as a small butcher shop, Perry's has grown into a renowned group of award-winning restaurants featuring USDA Prime beef, tableside carvings, signature selections, flamed desserts and handcrafted cocktails at its Bar 79®. Specializing in a Rare and Well Done® experience, Perry's currently operates steakhouse locations across Texas and in Birmingham, Chicago, Denver, Miami, Nashville, Raleigh, and Richmond, with a location in Phoenix slated to open on June 8, 2026, and Omaha in summer 2027. Additional concepts include Perry & Sons Market & Grille (the original butcher shop in Houston) as well as CARVE American Grille and VERDAD True Modern Mexican, both located in Austin.

For more information, please visit https://perrysrestaurants.com/

SOURCE Perry's Steakhouse & Grille