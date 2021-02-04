Award-Winning, Steamin' Steve's, Introduces Exclusive Seasoning

ALCOA, Tenn., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, Homecoming has been a time to celebrate traditions, reconnect family and gather around the table. For us, it marked the return home of family and friends who had migrated from the South. Stories of life up North, laughter, and memories of those no longer present filled the same home in Alcoa, Tennessee year after year. And who could forget the delicious food?

About our Seasoning

Generation after generation our family has handed over their timeless culinary secrets. Connecting our Southern heritage with West African spices—Bird's Eye Chili Pepper and Grains of Paradise—culminates into our Homecoming seasoning, created with family history and fond memories in mind. This limited-edition blend is our way of inviting you to our table... Welcome home.

"I am finding more and more ways to use these delicious seasonings. They are now must-have spices for my pantry." -- Mattie Johnson

"I love the different rubs and I am using them in everything from red beans and rice to shrimp Alfredo." -- Sonja Thompson

About the Company:

Steamin' Steve's, LLC is a family-owned and operated catering business offering quality, small-batched barbeque sauces, rubs, and seasonings. The launch of Steamin' Steve's Homecoming Seasoning will be released on February 1st, 2021 in dedication to Black History Month.

Black History Month is a time to reflect on the impact African Americans have made throughout history. Focusing on community and bringing everyone together through our food, music, culture, and traditions.

We've proudly sourced ingredients from West Africa to create a blend that is unique in taste and complementary to the traditional Southern flavors we've grown to know and love.

This limited-edition seasoning will be available while supplies last. We would love for you to share your experience with us on Facebook and Instagram by using #HOMECOMING on your posts. We look forward to taking part in your family traditions.

Steamin' Steve's

Fans & companies can buy the exclusive seasoning online by visiting our website.

Learn more at https://homecoming.steaminsteves.com

