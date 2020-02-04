Award-Winning Stepping Stones Museum For Children Celebrates Its 20th Birthday With #MySteppingStones Campaign

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate its 20th birthday this March, award-winning Stepping Stones Museum for Children in Norwalk invites museum members, friends and fans to record a video sharing their favorite Stepping Stones stories, photos, and happy birthday wishes on social media using the hashtag #MySteppingStones.

"In its 20 years of serving this region, our award-winning museum has reached nearly 7 million people," said Rhonda Kiest, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With the help of members, educators and community partners, we've been able to provide exceptional, playful learning opportunities for children that foster an understanding and appreciation of the world. As we embark on this new decade filled with opportunities to generate lasting impact for the children and families we serve, we're excited to invite our community to join our celebration and share why Stepping Stones means so much to them."

Starting February 10, a weekly winner from the #MySteppingStones submissions will be selected to receive a $20 food voucher to redeem in the museum's Healthyville® Cafe. On March 7, three lucky winners will be selected from the submitted videos to receive a complimentary Family Plus membership worth $210. Favorite videos will also be shared on the Stepping Stones website, and inside the museum.

JOIN IN THE CELEBRATION

The community is invited to join in the incredible birthday celebration experiences planned for the entire anniversary month of March. Hosted by museum storytellers Bird, BooZoo™ and friends, the BEST BIRTHDAY PARTY EVER will be held on Saturday, March 7, from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, and jam-packed with live entertainment, learning-inspired games and activities, cupcakes and special birthday party guests.

Adults are invited to attend the "You Bring The Heart" fund and friend-raising event on Saturday, March 21, from 7:00 – 10:00 pm. This entertainment-packed evening for grown-ups is full of engaging opportunities to "be a kid again," including chemistry-inspired specialty drinks, retro games and a make your own cupcake bar. To purchase tickets, visit www.steppingstonesmuseum.org/heart.

When Stepping Stones first opened its doors in 2000, it answered a call from the community to create a world-class children's museum in the region for all children to learn and grow. Through its Open Arms accessibility initiative, children of all backgrounds and abilities can access brain-building, play-based learning opportunities at Stepping Stones. In 2020, the museum plans to serve 70,000 children and families through Open Arms programs.

ABOUT STEPPING STONES MUSEUM FOR CHILDREN

Stepping Stones Museum for Children is an award-winning, private, non-profit 501 (c) (3) children's museum committed to broadening and enriching the lives of children and families. Stepping Stones is located at 303 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT, exit 14 North and 15 South off I-95. Museum hours are: Memorial Day through Labor Day, Monday – Sunday from 10 am – 5 pm and Labor Day through Memorial Day, Tuesday —Sunday and holiday Mondays from 10 am – 5 pm. Admission is $16 for adults and children and $12 for seniors. Children under 1 are free. For more information about Stepping Stones, to book a field trip or schedule a class, workshop or facility rental call 203-899-0606 or visit www.steppingstonesmuseum.org.

