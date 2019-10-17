Award-Winning Storytellers, Tech Founders and Investors Convene at Confluence Summit on October 24

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston Baker, leading global producer of entertainment conferences, will be hosting its 3rd Annual Confluence Summit at Colorbloq in San Francisco on October 24, 2019.

"We created the Confluence Summit to connect visionaries working at the intersection of entertainment and technology. Award-winning storytellers, studio executives and dealmakers will partake in meaningful conversations with the very tech founders and venture capitalists who are moving the industry forward," said Katherine Winston and Amy Baker, Summit Co-Chairs and Co-Founders of Winston Baker, in a joint statement.

"I met Katherine Winston and Amy Baker at the first Confluence Summit two years ago and was compelled with their mission to connect Silicon Valley and Hollywood. I decided to collaborate with them on this year's conference and help curate a group of speakers and attendees that will help to narrow that gap," said Patrick Lee, Confluence Summit Co-Chair and Co-Founder of Rotten Tomatoes.

The speaking faculty will include:

Baron Davis , Two-time NBA All Star & Studio Analyst, "The NBA on TNT"

, Two-time NBA All Star & Studio Analyst, Stanley Tang , Chief Product Officer & Co-Founder, DoorDash

, Chief Product Officer & Co-Founder, David Rogier , CEO & Co-Founder, MasterClass

, CEO & Co-Founder, Samuel Yam , CTO & Co-Founder, Patreon

, CTO & Co-Founder, Kai Huang , Co-Founder, Guitar Hero

, Co-Founder, Kun Gao , Co-Founder, CrunchyRoll

, Co-Founder, Matthew Pohlson , CEO & Co-Founder, Omaze

, CEO & Co-Founder, Alex Mehr , CEO & Co-Founder, MentorBox & Co-Founder, Zoosk

, CEO & Co-Founder, MentorBox & Co-Founder, Jen Hollingsworth , COO, Motion Picture Group, Lionsgate

, COO, Motion Picture Group, Peter Akemann , President, Skydance Interactive

, President, Matthew Morolda , President, Applied Analytics, WarnerMedia

, President, Applied Analytics, Chris Thomas , VP Marketing Strategy, ABC Studios

, VP Marketing Strategy, Larry Cutler , CTO & Co-Founder, Baobab Studios

, CTO & Co-Founder, Steven Lim , Creator & Host, BuzzFeed's "Worth It"

, Creator & Host, Bernie Su , Award-Winning Showrunner & Creator, "Artificial" on Twitch

, Award-Winning Showrunner & Creator, Tim Chang , Managing Director, Mayfield Fund

, Managing Director, Elizabeth Yin , General Partner, Hustle Fund

, General Partner, Courtney Chow , Investor, Battery Ventures

, Investor, Gloria Zhu , Engagement Manager, BlackRock

, Engagement Manager, And more!

Partners of the summit include Akin Gump, Armanino, Fifth Third Bank, National Research Group (NRG), Colorbloq, Asia Society Northern California Center, and Modernist. For more information, visit http://www.confluencesummit.com/.

About Winston Baker

Co-Founded by Katherine Winston and Amy Baker, Winston Baker is the leading producer of entertainment conferences worldwide addressing finance, innovation and growth. For more information: www.WinstonBaker.com.

