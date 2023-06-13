Award-Winning Success Coach & Bestselling Author Publishes Intuitive Guide for Professional Women on Using Self-Care to Manifest Success

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Atley is an award-winning success coach and speaker who has made it her life's mission to identify the limitless potential we all have access to. With her new book, published today by Amplify Publishing, Abundant Soul-utions: A Mompreneur's Guide to Manifesting Success through Self-Care, Atley demonstrates how to achieve a fulfilling life by tapping into that potential.

"Abundant Soul-utions" by Chris Atley, a guide for female entrepreneurs to manifesting success through self care, is available now!
Aimed at female entrepreneurs and business owners, Abundant Soul-utions shows women they can manifest it all by redefining what having it "all" means, having a shift in perspective on how to get there, and remembering and trusting who they are at their deepest core.

As the CEO and founder of her own business, Atley knows what it's like to be a business owner, wife, caregiver, and more—all at the same time. She has helped thousands of female entrepreneurs tap into their inner resources to create the businesses and lives they crave.

"From one overachieving mompreneur to another, I'm here to tell you: things can change, you deserve more, and there is a better way! You can achieve results: your success can flow, you can be for your family, and you can live the life you've always imagined—all through the pathway of self-care," writes Atley.

According to Atley, professional women need to feel permitted to take care of themselves first. When they do, there is a profound ripple effect on families, friends, and finances. Self-care is the key to connecting the dots between the subconscious and manifestation.

Foreword Reviews called Abundant Soul-utions "a soulful self-help book that…delivers practical wisdom." The book has been celebrated by influential women such as Gabby Bernstein, a #1 New York Times bestselling author.

Atley speaks on stages around the world and has been featured by TEDx, the Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg Radio, to name a few.

"[Abundant Soul-utions] reminds us that we already have the answers within, and that self-love is the key to unlocking the success that we're all searching and striving for," says Natalie Scott, an inspirational coach running her own business.

Abundant Soul-utions is a hands-on guide to cultivating a self-care attitude and a more successful life for female businessowners. It is available now via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Amplify Publishing, and more. Visit www.ChrisAtley.com/book for special deals.

