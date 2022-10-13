Award Winning Superintendents Join Abl Advisory Board to Modernize School Operations and Remove Barriers to Postsecondary Success

Abl announced the appointment of Michael Hinojosa, Barbara Jenkins, Bill Hite, Dwight Jones, Tammy Campbell and Michael Poore to the inaugural Advisory Board.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abl, a software company that uncovers and disrupts ineffective and inequitable academic pathways through transcript data analysis, announced an inaugural Advisory Board of former Superintendents who led the largest school districts across the country to support the company's strategic growth objectives and market expansion. The establishment of the new Board comes on the heels of news of Abl's recent expansion into large urban school districts across the country.

"I am thrilled about the opportunity to serve the Abl team to increase postsecondary opportunities and create equitable academic pathways for all students." Dwight Jones, former Colorado Commissioner of Education and Chairman of the Board noted. "The members of this board are excited to provide our knowledge, mentorship, and insights to help drive Abl's commitment to help districts be more strategic about operational processes to improve student outcomes."

In addition to his former role as the Colorado Commissioner, Mr. Jones served as Denver Public Schools Interim Superintendent and the superintendent of Clark County School District in Las Vegas,

Nevada, the nation's fifth largest school district. During his tenure there, he initiated a school reform agenda designed to raise the academic bar and ensure all of the district's 315,000 students were prepared for college, a career or the military. In July 2009, the Education and Resource Development Institute recognized Dwight for his work by presenting him the "Mike Kneale – Excellence in Education" Administrator of the Year Award.

Dr. Michael Hinojosa, the former superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District (Dallas ISD), joins the board after 27 years as a superintendent and CEO of six public education systems, including two stints in Dallas. In 2020 Dr. Hinojosa received the Urban Educator of the Year by the Council of the Great City Schools; the nation's highest urban education honor recognizing outstanding contributions in urban education. Under Hinojosa's leadership at Dallas ISD—the nation's 16th largest school district experienced an increase in student achievement and graduation rates, established a racial equity office, eliminated discretionary suspensions, and increased internet access and connectivity. He retired from Dallas ISD in June 2022.

Dr. Barbara Jenkins, is a nationally recognized education leader and the former superintendent of Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) in Florida, the nation's ninth-largest system. She spent more than 30 years in OCPS and served as superintendent from 2012 to 2022. In 2017, Jenkins was named Florida Superintendent of the Year and was one of four finalists for the national title. Under Dr. Under Jenkins' leadership, the district won the prestigious 2014 Broad Prize for Urban Education and received accolades from the College Board for increasing access to Advanced Placement coursework while simultaneously maintaining or increasing the number of students earning exam scores for college credit.

Dr. William R. Hite, Jr., is the former superintendent of The School District of Philadelphia (SDP). During his 10 years overseeing the district, the district opened new innovative high schools; expanded successful school models; and strengthened elementary and secondary school offerings. In 2020, Dr. Hite received the National School Foundation Association's (NSFA) 2020 Superintendent of the Year Award to recognize his leadership in engaging the community to ensure all students have the resources they need to succeed. Prior to joining the School District of Philadelphia as superintendent in June 2012, he served in that role for Prince George's County Public Schools in Maryland, where he was recognized nationally for bringing Advanced Placement courses to underserved students.

Dr. Tammy Campbell is the former superintendent of Federal Way Public Schools (FWPS) in Washington. Under her tenure, FWPS boosted college enrollment and completion; expanded access to Advanced Placement courses; and provided more opportunities for students in career and technical education programs to earn industry recognized certifications while still in high school. In 2021, she was awarded the district's first-ever Dream Maker Award. Campbell began her decades-long career in education as a classroom teacher.

Michael Poore is the former Superintendent of Little Rock School District in Arkansas. In 2021, he was named Superintendent of the Year by the Arkansas Association of Administrators. Prior to Little Rock, he was the Superintendent of the Bentonville School District,n where under his leadership, the Bentonville district implemented a Response to Intervention system, which resulted in improved achievement scores and also developed and implemented a Center for Advanced Professional Studies program that resulted in Ignite professional career development centers for project-based learning.

"It is an honor to welcome the inaugural Advisory Board to the Abl Leadership team. It is no secret that the pandemic exacerbated systemic inequities for underrepresented students and we are thrilled to have these leaders on board to help us find innovative solutions to improve advanced coursework pathways for underrepresented students" said Howard Bell, Abl CEO said.

With the guidance of these new members, Abl looks forward to continuing its important work to systematically modernize school scheduling and operations to strategically remove barriers to postsecondary success.

About Abl

Abl empowers districts to fulfill the promise of education by simplifying complex operational processes. We expose and disrupt ineffective and inequitable pathways through data analysis and intelligent tools so districts can intentionally design flexible and responsive schools that allow students to own their futures. Learn more at ablschools.com .

SOURCE Abl