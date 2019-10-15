Award-Winning Supplement Company Launches New Lumiday® Line, Designed Exclusively for Women by Women

"Beauty isn't just about a woman's outward appearance; it's about her total body wellness," says Natalie Jones, Senior Product Formulator. "That's why Lumiday takes a holistic approach to beauty, targeting the key aspects of a woman's well-being from the inside out. In creating the Lumiday line, we hope to empower women to embrace self-care and become their healthiest and most confident."

The new Lumiday® line debuts with four products designed to enhance beauty, metabolism, libido, mood, and more:

Lumiday® Radiance Within : Glow from head to toe with this complete beauty-from-within solution. It boosts skin appearance, hydration, and elasticity; increases hair volume, strength, and shine; strengthens dull, brittle nails; supports a healthy metabolism; and improves mood and passion in the bedroom.

: Glow from head to toe with this complete beauty-from-within solution. It boosts skin appearance, hydration, and elasticity; increases hair volume, strength, and shine; strengthens dull, brittle nails; supports a healthy metabolism; and improves mood and passion in the bedroom. Lumiday® Love Goddess : Romantic intimacy is an integral part of a woman's overall happiness and well-being. However, stress and aging can make it hard to get in the mood. This female libido booster reignites desire, pleasure, and satisfaction for a healthy, exciting love life.

: Romantic intimacy is an integral part of a woman's overall happiness and well-being. However, stress and aging can make it hard to get in the mood. This female libido booster reignites desire, pleasure, and satisfaction for a healthy, exciting love life. Lumiday® Youth Rejuvenator : This age-defying formula boosts the body's own release of human growth hormone (HGH), the powerful youth hormone associated with healthy aging and restful sleep. It's designed to be taken before bed to support endocrine balance, promote better sleep quality and restore a more youthful you.

: This age-defying formula boosts the body's own release of human growth hormone (HGH), the powerful youth hormone associated with healthy aging and restful sleep. It's designed to be taken before bed to support endocrine balance, promote better sleep quality and restore a more youthful you. Lumiday® Brighter Mood : Feel happy and in control, no matter what life might throw at you. This mood enhancer improves the body's ability to cope with stress, helping dissolve tension, stimulate relaxation, boost positive thinking, and relieve stress-related symptoms like fatigue and anxiousness.

All Lumiday® products are carefully formulated based on science and research and using clinically validated key ingredients. They contain no gluten, soy, dairy, GMOs, hormones, stimulants, artificial colors/flavors, or harmful fillers.

The new Lumiday® line is available exclusively at GNC and www.Lumiday.com.

About Adaptive Health, LLC

Adaptive Health, LLC, is a leader in science-based product development with a full portfolio of scientifically formulated nutritional health brands, including Nugenix®, Instaflex®, Peptiva®, Lumiday®, Dr. Sinatra®, Dr. Williams™, Dr. Whitaker®, Sleep Answer®, and Trilane®. Adaptive Health products are sold in many major retailers across North America and internationally, as well as via its innovative direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform. For more information, please visit www.AdaptiveHealth.com.

SOURCE Adaptive Health

Related Links

http://www.adaptivehealth.com

