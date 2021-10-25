Award-Winning Take Back The Mic Team Launches The TBTM Interactive Festival in November

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TBTM Studios, the award-winning team behind The Mic: Africa, led by Derrick Ashong (DNA), will present the first annual TBTM Interactive Festival on November 5-7, 2021, with some of the world's top creators, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders.

Take Back The Mic Interactive Festival

This year's theme is 'Connecting the Continents and Connecting the Culture' through Music, TV & Film, Design and Technology. This global interactive festival will stream virtually over two-and-a-half days from the island of Mauritius in East Africa to the world via www.takebackthemic.com and from the Take Back the Mic app (free to download in the Google & iOS stores).

Speakers and panelists from Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the US, will share a global perspective on everything from Fashion, Activism, and Technology to Sports and Entertainment.

On day one, the one and only Deepak Chopra will introduce the event with a guided meditation, as the festival kicks off with the theme of Where is the Future From? On day two, Baratunde Thurston, best-selling author of How to Be Black delivers a mini-keynote introducing the second theme, Untapped Resources. On day three, Mustafa Shakir, of "Luke Cage" encourages global youth to share their creative solutions to some of the world's most intractable challenges, answering the question: "Who Speaks For You?"

With For(bes) The Culture as a media partner, additional Special Guests include: Senior Silicon Valley tech exec, Julie Wenah; famed social media strategist, Brittani Warwick; ESVP of Culture and Community at Forbes, Rashaad Lambert; Former GM of Motown Records Marc Byers; Head of Sub-Suharan Africa at the GSMA Angela Wamola; Snapchat's Director of Content Strategy, Michael DiBenedetto; "How to Get Away with Murder" star, Actress, Aja Naomi King; Acclaimed innovative filmmakers in Kaduna, Nigeria The Critics; Oscar-nominated Director of "Elizabeth" Shekhar Kapur; Ghanian Olympian Nadia Eke and more!!

The inaugural TBTM Interactive Festival culminates with Season 2 of Gold and Silver Telly Award-winning TV series, The Mic: Africa, premiering on Nov. 7th. The first TV format born on the continent, The Mic: Africa is a culture competition and docu-series highlighting the Continent's best emerging singers, rappers, dancers, graffiti artists, DJs and filmmakers.

Wherever you are in the world, register at www.takebackthemic.com and join the festival online or on the Take Back the Mic app. Meet us virtually on November 5-7 at the first-ever TBTM Interactive Festival and watch Season 2 of The Mic: Africa, every Sunday, from November 7 to December 19.

About TBTM Studios

TBTM Studios is revolutionizing the Media Industry by offering Emmy-caliber content with the interactivity of social media. TBTM Shows have earned two Emmy nods, and Gold & Silver Telly Awards alongside HBO, Disney & Netflix. Download the Take Back the Mic app for Android or Apple at www.takebackthemic.com

