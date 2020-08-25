Award-winning Tech ReloQuest Inc. Announces Key Appointment

Yelena was born in Minsk, Belarus, to Ukrainian parents, who are both doctors. In 2015, Yelena moved to the USA to reunite with her husband, native Californian, who at that time lived in Florida. Since then, the couple has been living in Broward County, Florida. Yelena said, "We are enjoying the eternal sunshine, beautiful ocean, and the most picturesque skies in the world."

Yelena began achieving milestone accomplishments with Rudolph Riad Younes, as a Chief Investment Analyst for his Private Equity Fund, RRY Capital LLC. Within a year, she was promoted and made responsible for the equity fund and its subsidiaries, supervising the accounting, finance, tax, and regulatory compliance.

Yelena also brings three years of tenure with Deloitte, where she grew from an intern to a senior auditor (via a double promotion) in charge of the GAAS financial statement audits for the multimillion-dollar companies.

A distinguished leader in financial applications, Yelena's duties at ReloQuest include overseeing accounting operations, ensuring compliance regulations, monitoring expenditure, coordinating the auditing processes, and verifying the accuracy of financial information.

Yelena stated, "My career goals include becoming a CFO, and information systems expert, as well as, taking a company public. I joined ReloQuest because its growth and subsequent needs are in perfect alignment with my goals, as is their Corporate Culture."

'I knew that ReloQuest would be a perfect fit for me because I am approachable, down to earth, and eager to learn new things. From the start, I noticed people smiling and helping each other, and I enjoy being a part of an enthusiastic and collaborative team. Additionally, I respect ReloQuest's leadership and find them to be – very humane, open-minded, and at the same time very bright, and hard-working. 'Walk the Talk' kind of people that I have huge respect for, and I am proud to be associated with."

Yelena and her husband are nature-loving; they enjoy jogging, walking, biking, hiking, and swimming. They love to travel whenever time permits, and have visited various countries in the EU, Middle East, and Asia & Pacific, establishing friendships all over the world.

Darin Karp, ReloQuest Founder, and CEO stated, "We welcome Yelena, who has rapidly become a valuable asset to the company, helping with reporting and best practice efficiencies. With ReloQuest's continued growth we want to make sure our clients receive the exceptional service they are accustomed to and they deserve."

Yelena is a CPA and holds a certification in IFRS via the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (Level P3, UK equivalent of BS in accounting). She attended NYU Stern School of Business, Advanced Valuation course, honors, Fall 2018. She also earned a BBA, MBA in Accounting with honors, Belarussian State Economics University, 2006 Minsk, Belarus.

About ReloQuest

ReloQuest is a global business solution providing furnished accommodations and hotels for the travel and relocation management industry. As the largest marketplace of corporate housing and hotels in over 162 Countries, ReloQuest compares global accommodations based on individual needs and allows business travelers to select the best options. The technology is a single-source solution. It's comprehensive yet simple to use. The platform delivers instant options at the most competitive rates with one hundred percent transparency, real-time data metrics, substantial cost reduction, direct communication with live 24/7/365 support.

