Award-Winning Technology Firm Opens Office in Oklahoma

NEWCASTLE, Okla., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimized Computer Solutions (OCS) (https://www.ocsolutions.co/), a nationwide, globally recognized award-winning IT service provider for small and medium-size business with a specialty in healthcare IT support, has opened a new office in Newcastle, OK. This new location allows OCS to expand its operations and establish a substantial local presence focused on offering its expertise to Oklahoma businesses. For over eleven years, OCS has been providing consistent, customer-oriented IT managed services. OCS's ability to implement, protect, diagnose, resolve, and maintain IT infrastructure that aligns with each individual business is the "secret sauce" to their continued success.

"The decision to expand our presence into Oklahoma was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Woodward OK native Joe Goldstein, president and founder of OCS. "Oklahoma has a consistent economy, diverse market landscape, and a business-friendly environment. This, coupled with our award-winning team's experience solving complex technical problems, will open the door to establishing new relationships with the local business community," stated longtime resident and VP of Sales & Engineering, Brett Deemer of Blanchard.

OCS's ability to seamlessly deploy and integrate its management tools into an existing environment enables them to quickly resolve issues and answer questions without stepping a foot inside a client's door. The last few months of mandatory quarantines and work from home requests have showcased OCS's ability to accommodate and help organizations pivot to a more mobile workforce. The OCS team assisted its clients nationwide to securely operate and function from home, which kept the business operational despite the global pandemic.

Even though OCS excels at remote support, they are looking forward to meeting and integrating with the business leaders in Oklahoma to provide a hybrid solution of remote and in-person interaction to address all the client's technology issues. The OCS management team has over 60+ years of diverse IT experience ranging from CIO, Information Security Management, HIPAA, engineering, infrastructure, and business continuity.

More About Optimized Computer Solutions.

Optimized Computer Solutions (OCS) is a globally recognized award-winning Information Security and Technology (IT) services company specializing in small and medium-sized businesses in all verticals and a strong focus on healthcare technology. We strive to identify your specific needs and then apply our expertise to optimize your company's IT infrastructure, EMR, HIPAA compliance, security, business continuity, data backup, and disaster recovery. As part of our core mission, we work hard every day to become more than your IT vendor. With our robust experience and proven strategies, we share your interests and aim to become an integral part of your team. Visit https://www.ocsolutions.co/ to learn more about the company.

