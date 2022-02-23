Award-Winning Telehealth Services Company MyTelemedicine Announces Rebrand to Lyric Health

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the virtual care market seeing a significant increase in demand with the onset of the COVID pandemic, award-winning Texas-based telehealth company MyTelemedicine is announcing the rebrand of its service arm to Lyric Health.

As an industry-leading innovator in the telehealth services market, Lyric is a virtual primary care platform that enables users to access telehealth services across all devices and modalities. From diagnosis to treatment, Lyric provides fully integrated tools and services for users, including virtual primary care, behavioral health care, and care navigation.

The virtual care service, originally known as MyTelemedicine, launched in 2015 and is rebranding to Lyric Health as part of an effort to better serve patients and clinicians with the tools they need to provide end-to-end virtual care services, ultimately providing a better experience.

Rey Colón, founder and CEO of Lyric Health, sees the market changing very quickly. "Telemedicine as we've known it is no longer the same, and the pandemic really pushed it front and center," he said. "We're trying to take an antiquated system and leverage technology, placing it at the forefront to put the power of health in people's hands."

Alexandru Trican, co-founder and Chief Security Officer of Lyric Health, understands the need for a highly-scalable solution for today's healthcare market. "We built the original platform so we can quickly deploy solutions and easily scale up to accommodate any increase in traffic," he said. "We're putting machine learning and artificial intelligence at the core of our Lyric product. The members' experience in speaking with a physician will be augmented by the various AI services that we continue to build."

The company, which currently serves a network of over 750 board-certified physicians, psychologists, psychiatrists, and dermatologists provides award-winning service to over four million customers nationwide. MyTelemedicine has always been ahead of the market and has a history of deploying industry-leading solutions to support the demand as it grows and has partnered with companies such as T-Mobile and Univision on several initiatives.

The medication therapy management (MTM) platform is a modern, highly scalable AI-augmented technology ecosystem for healthcare and built in the AWS cloud. It is secure and designed to easily integrate into any modern experience through its nearly 1500 API endpoints and AI SDKs, and can also be deployed globally and built in multiple languages.

MyTelemedicine will remain as the presence and resource for the technology stack that powers Lyric Health, enabling hospital systems, health carriers, and healthcare providers across the United States to create their own seamless, branded virtual care solutions with custom workflows. The platform is built in a HITRUST compliant environment, is HIPAA-compliant and is certified with LegitScript and Surescripts.

Lyric Health is an award-winning virtual care platform providing comprehensive virtual care solutions for employers, consumers, health carriers, and healthcare providers. Based in McKinney, Texas, the telehealth service provides 24/7 access to urgent care, primary care, behavioral health, care navigation, lab testing, and assessments. It was recently rebranded from MyTelemedicine, which was recognized in 2021 by J.D. Power as a top direct-to-consumer telehealth provider and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list in 2020 and 2021 as one of the fastest-growing companies in America. Visit getlyric.com for more information.

