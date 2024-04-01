AWARD-WINNING TEXTURED HAIR BRAND, KISS COLORS & CARE, WELCOMES EMMY-AWARD-WINNING ACTRESS AND PRODUCER, STORM REID, AS ITS NEWEST BRAND PARTNER

The partnership spotlights a curation of the star's favorite hair products and accessories for braided styles

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Colors & Care , the award-winning textured hair brand, is thrilled to announce today Emmy-award-winning actress and producer, Storm Reid, as its newest brand partner. In addition to this exciting collaboration, KISS Colors & Care is proud to feature a curated collection of its hair styling products and accessories for braided hairstyles. Spotlighting the brand's Braiding Gel collection for flawless styling and a selection of satin scarves to accessorize and customize any look.

KISS Colors & Care announces Emmy-award-winning actress and producer, Storm Reid, as its newest brand partner. Spotlighting the brand’s Braiding Gel collection for flawless styling.

"I am beyond excited to join KISS Colors & Care in celebrating confidence, self-expression and the beauty of diversity. Hair has always been a powerful form of expression for me to showcase my creativity and individuality and I believe that everyone should feel empowered to do the same. Through this partnership, I hope to inspire others to embrace the uniqueness of their beauty and express themselves fearlessly," says Storm Reid.

KISS Colors & Care is dedicated to celebrating individual empowerment and self-expression throughout the hair journey of its consumers by delivering high-quality, nourishing, innovative products to style their hair with confidence. This collaboration underscores the brand's unwavering commitment to delivering hair care and styling solutions tailored to the specific needs of textured hair.

"Storm embodies confidence, creativity and authenticity both on and off the screen which is why we are proud to welcome her as KISS Colors & Care's newest brand partner. As our brand continues to celebrate the diversity and versatility of textured hair, Storm's fearless approach to beauty and keen sense of style echoes our shared commitment to empowering confidence and individuality through self-expression," says Jennifer Clark, Director of Marketing. "As customers begin to prioritize protective hair styling during the spring and summer seasons, we're excited to offer tools to assist in nurturing and protecting their hair. This partnership aims to celebrate individuality, diversity and unapologetic confidence."

Committed to catering to the needs of the textured hair community, KISS Colors & Care remains dedicated to innovating revolutionary formulas specifically designed for curly and coily hair types. This collection aims to empower individuals to express themselves with confidence and style without any need for compromise.

Braiding Gel

The Braiding Gel is meticulously formulated to provide long-lasting hold, definition, and shine, ensuring that braids remain sleek and stylish from day to night. Infused with a blend of organic Jamaican black castor oil, honey, rosemary oil, shea butter and biotin B7 to deliver moisture and shine. The Braiding Gel is available in two hold formulas — Maximum and Extreme — perfect for braiding, twisting, maintaining locs and styling edges.

Satin Hair Scarf

The collection features a variety of hair scarves that offer versatility and flair, allowing for endless styling possibilities. Easy to style, the wrap stays in place and keeps cornrows, braids and locs looking fresh.

Braid Sheen Refresher

Infused with organic Jamaican black castor oil, the Braid Sheen Refresher provides instant moisture and soothing scalp relief for shining braids, locs & curls.

Satin Edge Scarf

The stylish way to get your edges laid. The silky, sleek material protects hair while laying down lace frontals, whether you're sleeping or on the run.

Braid Charms

Add personality to your braids, ponytails and locs with our stylish gold braid charms. Versatile and easy-to-use, these charms add the perfect accent to your style.

Luxe Braid Charms

You can create and show off your own individual style with our complete luxe braid charm kit. These high-quality, elegant charms and strings are flexible, durable, and will not weigh down your hair or irritate your scalp.

About KISS Colors & Care

KISS Colors & Care features an award-winning collection of styling products infused with gold standard ingredients like organic Jamaican black castor oil, Rosemary Oil, Peppermint Oil, Honey, and Biotin B7 and hair-healthy accessories made with high-quality fabrics to safely protect hair and prevent frizz. Innovation is centered around textured hair to provide healthy solutions for a wide array of hair types and textures so that consumers can confidently express their hair and style. To learn more about KISS Colors & Care please visit KISScolorsandcare.com and follow the brand on Instagram, @kisscolorsandcare .

SOURCE KISS Colors & Care