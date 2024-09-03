AWARD-WINNING TEXTURED HAIR BRAND, KISS COLORS & CARE, WELCOMES GRAMMY-NOMINATED SINGER, ARI LENNOX, AS ITS NEWEST BRAND PARTNER

Celebrating diversity and self-expression, the partnership spotlights the new Edge Fixer Extreme, specially formulated for 4C hair, and the Edge Fixer Wax Stick

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Colors & Care , the award-winning textured hair brand, is thrilled to announce today Grammy-nominated singer, Ari Lennox, as its newest brand partner. In conjunction with this exciting collaboration KISS Colors & Care is spotlighting the new Edge Fixer Extreme, specifically formulated for 4C hair, and the versatile Edge Fixer Wax Stick.

"I am excited to partner with KISS Colors & Care, a brand that truly understands and meets the unique needs of textured hair. Representation and diversity in beauty are incredibly important to me, especially since Black women are often overlooked in the industry. KISS Colors & Care celebrates self-expression and creativity, and I believe everyone should feel empowered to be their true selves. Through this collaboration, I'm eager to celebrate natural beauty and inspire others to embrace their own with confidence," says Ari Lennox.

KISS Colors & Care is dedicated to celebrating individual empowerment and self-expression throughout the hair journey of its consumers by delivering high-quality, nourishing, innovative products to style their hair with confidence. This partnership underscores the brand's unwavering commitment to providing hair care and styling solutions tailored to the specific needs of textured hair.

"We are proud to welcome Ari Lennox as KISS Colors & Care's newest partner as our brand continues to celebrate the diversity and versatility of textured hair. Known for her soulful music and natural beauty, Ari Lennox embodies the spirit of authenticity and self-expression that KISS Colors & Care champions, says Jennifer Clark, Director of Marketing. "We take pride in offering tools that empower our customers to nurture and style their hair with confidence. Together, we aim to inspire women of color to embrace their individuality and express themselves unapologetically through their unique style."

Committed to catering to the needs of the textured hair community, KISS Colors & Care remains dedicated to innovating revolutionary formulas specifically designed for curly and coily hair types. This collaboration aims to empower individuals to express themselves with confidence and style without any need for compromise.

Edge Fixer Extreme

With its exceptional hold, the Edge Fixer Extreme is specifically designed to address the nuances of 4C hair, providing the ultimate styling support for this often underserved and overlooked demographic. Available in both mango and fragrance-free variants. The fragrance-free extreme hold gel caters to individuals with sensitive scalps while still offering maximum performance.

Edge Fixer Wax Stick

KISS Colors & Care's best-selling edge fixer is available as a versatile hair wax stick, offering effortless and controlled styling with its convenient push-up design. This non-oily, flake-free is infused with Biotin B7 to help strengthen hair and provides 24-hour hold, making it ideal for sleek, slicked-back looks, taming fly-aways, and perfecting edge styling.

About KISS Colors & Care

KISS Colors & Care features an award-winning collection of styling products infused with gold standard ingredients like organic Jamaican black castor oil, Rosemary Oil, Peppermint Oil, Honey, and Biotin B7 and hair-healthy accessories made with high-quality fabrics to safely protect hair and prevent frizz. Innovation is centered around textured hair to provide healthy solutions for a wide array of hair types and textures so that consumers can confidently express their hair and style. To learn more about KISS Colors & Care please visit KISScolorsandcare.com and follow the brand on Instagram, @kisscolorsandcare .

