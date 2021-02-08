Award-Winning Thought Leader Paul J. Bailo, PhD, Outlines Why Digital Transformation is Key to Survival

TRUMBULL, Conn., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation expert, thought leader and founder of PIP Consulting Group Paul J. Bailo, Ph.D., has garnered the BEST of 2020 award by Interface Magazine - Technology and FinTech, a leading digital publication for C-level executives, for his new, three-part digital podcast, "Secrets to a Successful Digital Transformation," a roadmap for change.

Chosen for the award by Interface Magazine editors for its listenership and readership response and compelling and relevant content, the three-part podcast series, available on Spotify, focuses on leadership, planning and culture as core components of the business transformation process. The podcast content was also featured in a three-part editorial series in Interface Magazine, Issue 14, titled "Digital Transformation: The Trilogy."

The award also recognizes the importance of a digital presence for businesses striving to survive and thrive during the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has been a major wake-up call for business leaders who had been hesitant to adopt digital transformation for their business model, according to Bailo.

Digital technology advances are accelerating dramatically, providing greater opportunities for existing businesses already leveraging a digital platform to engage with their employees, customers, investors and other stakeholders despite limited - or no - physical presence. And early adopters have been able to quickly expand their footprint and foothold in the new marketplace, yielding high-impact virtual benefits that are far-ranging, from work at home to telehealth checkups to a growing roster of online meeting apps.

The BEST of 2020 award is a tremendous honor, according to Bailo, who lives this award-winning philosophy in his own business and consulting. "A strong digital presence is no longer optional or a nice-to-have. It can't be a sidebar - in a box in a corner - to the overall business. It is the business and at the core of everything the business is about. And it must be supported by strong leadership, intensive planning and a culture of very specific behaviors, practices and processes that will engage the minds, hearts and hands of the team. Without those key elements, it won't be authentic or successful."

"A digital transformation is hard work and requires a constant, relentless, unforgiving commitment to change and continuous improvement - always looking ahead to the next opportunity to be better, faster and more responsive to the customer," said Bailo. "It's a major, and sometimes painful, step for leaders and their organizations who have done business the same way for decades and are not ready or don't have the skill sets needed to succeed in a 24/7 digital environment."

