Award-Winning Thriller Author Diana Louise Webb Releases Highly-Anticipated Psychological Suspense Novel 'A Twisted Crucible'

SAN ANTONIO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the resounding success of her breakout debut, award-winning author, Diana Louise Webb, announces the official release of A Twisted Crucible: The Riddle of the Ruined Soul. Serving as the gripping second installment in her acclaimed Broken Reflections series, this new psychological thriller delves into the dark mechanics of obsession, generational wounds, and the terrifying descent into a killer's mind.

A Twisted Crucible: The Riddle of the Ruined Soul Would You Kill To Protect A Secret That Wasn't Yours?

Webb burst onto the psychological suspense scene with her debut novel, Last of the Autumn Rain: The Storm Within, which captured the attention of critics and readers alike. Celebrated for its uncompromising narrative and vivid prose, the debut earned the prestigious Distinguished Favorite designation at the Independent Press Awards and received high praise from Kirkus Reviews, which hailed it as "An engrossing tale of an uncanny and sometimes frightening life."

With A Twisted Crucible, Webb raises the stakes, delivering the signature suburban noir and intense psychological architecture that her readers have come to expect. The novel masterfully balances poetic, sharp prose with a pressure-cooker atmosphere, exploring the agonizing choices of a father pushed to the brink and the unyielding hold of a splintered family history. Kirkus Reviews crowns it "A compelling literary fever dream with a capricious protagonist at the helm."

Webb says, "With this sequel, I wanted to push the boundaries, challenging readers to question where the lines of morality truly dissolve when trust is weaponized."

Early reader response to the series continuity has been overwhelmingly positive. Having interviewed some of the most notorious female killers in the US, Webb continues to establish herself as a powerful, distinct voice in contemporary psychological fiction.

A Twisted Crucible: The Riddle of the Ruined Soul is available now for purchase in print and digital formats on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and select retailers.

Book Details

Title: A Twisted Crucible: The Riddle of the Ruined Soul

Series: Broken Reflections (Book 2)

(Book 2) Publisher: Speaking Volumes, LLC

Speaking Volumes, LLC ISBN-13: 9798890224606

9798890224606 Release Date: July 21, 2026

About the Author

Diana Louise Webb is an award-winning author specializing in psychological thrillers, suspense fiction, and suburban noir. She divides her residency between San Antonio, Texas, and Missouri.

Media Contact

For review copy requests, interview inquiries, or media appearances, please contact:

Diana Louise Webb

Email: [email protected]

Ph. (660) 262-2759

SOURCE Diana Louise Webb