AWARD-WINNING TRAVEL MARKETING AGENCY PLANT STREET STUDIOS NAMED ONE OF TRAVEL WEEKLY'S TOP 10 AGENCIES OF THE YEAR

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning creative and content agency Plant Street Studios has been named one of Travel Weekly's Top 10 Agencies of the Year at the 2025 Magellan Awards, honoring its distinction in creative storytelling and destination marketing.

The Travel Weekly Magellan Awards celebrate excellence in global travel marketing and design, recognizing standout creativity and innovation across the tourism industry. Entries from around the world were evaluated by a distinguished panel of travel industry leaders.

"These awards really honor our clients and the collaboration, creativity, and shared vision our teams develop that make great work possible," said Kenny Taht, Chief Creative Officer at Plant Street Studios. "We're grateful to our world-class clients and their teams and partners who share our belief that great stories move people to explore the world."

Plant Street Studios' collaborations with TheNassau & Paradise Island Promotion Board and Holland America Line received multiple Gold Magellan Awards across key categories.

"This recognition is a true reflection of the collaboration and creativity that define our partnership with Plant Street Studio," said Joy Jibrilu, CEO at The Nassau & Paradise Island Promotion Board. "Together, we've worked to tell the authentic stories of Nassau & Paradise Island, and we're proud to see their team honored among Travel Weekly's Top 10 Agencies of the Year and grateful for the shared vision that continues to inspire travelers to discover our islands."

"Our new Savour the Journey campaign is resonating with guests because it captures what makes cruising with Holland America Line truly different," said Kacy Cole, Chief Marketing Officer for Holland America Line. "We thank Plant Street for helping to bring to life that experiences with us really are too good to hurry through and that from service rooted in care to regionally focused onboard immersion, the journey can be just as important as the destination."

NASSAU & PARADISE ISLAND

Discover The & More Vacation Campaign

Gold – Destination Marketing: Campaign / Advertising & Marketing for Destinations

It's Better in The Bahamas – Couples Broadcast Spot

Gold – Destination Marketing: TV Commercial for Destinations

Bahamian Storytellers Series

Gold – Destination Marketing: Social Media Campaign for Destinations

HOLLAND AMERICA LINE

Savour The Journey Campaign

Gold – Cruise Marketing: Campaign / Advertising & Marketing for Cruise Lines

About Plant Street Studios

Plant Street Studios is the award-winning integrated strategy, creative and content agency helping category-defining brands pioneer new markets and drive transformative growth. Based in Orlando, Florida, the studio partners with innovative founders and business leaders to define their category, clarify their story, and create content that builds engagement, community and growth.

Through insight-driven "brand action" content, and high-touch, tech-enabled experiences, Plant Street Studios builds 360-degree immersive campaigns that help clients achieve their vision and business goals across channels and industries including travel, technology, auto, healthcare, aerospace, beauty, fintech, and lifestyle.

For additional information about Plant Street Studios, please visit our website at www.plantstreetstudios.com , follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/plantstreetstudios/ # , and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/plant-street-studios/ .

About Nassau & Paradise Island Promotion Board

The Nassau & Paradise Island Promotion Board (NPIPB) is the organisation responsible for building awareness and motivating travellers from all over the world to choose Nassau & Paradise Island as their vacation or meeting destination, directing business to 19 member hotels and resorts. The promotion board works closely with each of its partners to meet their marketing needs and drive overall tourism to the islands, promoting the range of options available throughout the island from all-inclusive offerings to small boutique resorts. NPIPB also works with a variety of organisations such as art galleries, museums and historical spots throughout the destination, showcasing the authentic culture of Nassau & Paradise Island. More information can be found at https://www.nassauparadiseisland.com/npipb .

About Holland America Line

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150+ years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea, and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

