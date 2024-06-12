Award-Winning TV and Film Executive Alyse Rosenberg Joins Elf Labs' Leadership Team to Power the Future of Animated Entertainment

Known for Fan-Favorite Youth and YA Series Ready or Not, Braceface, and Little Bear, New SVP of Content Will Bring Experience, Expertise, and Boundless Creativity to Reimagine Iconic Fairytale Characters

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elf Labs , a cutting-edge transmedia company, announced today the appointment of accomplished screenwriter, showrunner, and director Alyse Rosenberg as Senior Vice President of Content. She brings diverse experience creating, writing, directing and executive producing the award-winning youth series Ready or Not (Showtime/Disney Channel), writing and executive story editing for classic animated series, including Braceface (ABC Family) and Little Bear (CBC/Nickelodeon), and many more credits as an entertainment executive.

Alyse Rosenberg, Senior Vice President of Content at Elf Labs

Elf Labs launched with a one-of-a-kind IP portfolio of over 400 copyrights and over 100 trademarks for classic and reimagined renditions of characters like Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, and Peter Pan to transform immersive entertainment. The company will stand to benefit from Rosenberg's expert educational storytelling for children's series.

Her hire follows on the heels of Elf Labs' April launch-to-market and precedes the upcoming launch of its first full animated series, RoboStars™, which depicts a new type of hero transforming favorite faces like Cinderella, Rapunzel, and Pinocchio into robot protagonists. Rosenberg will oversee the entire Content Division and work hand in hand with Mike De Seve, Head of Kids Content at Elf Labs and an Emmy Award-winning Dreamworks alumnus with credits including Shrek 2 and Shark Tale. The two will work in close concert with Elf Labs' writing and production teams to finalize the first full season of RoboStars™ and expand the studio's award-winning franchise Once Upon a Zombie.

David Phillips, CEO, said, "With our iconic IP and transformative technology, Elf Labs is the future of animated entertainment media. We need leaders who have shaped the industry, but share our vision as to what is possible in this new era. Alyse brings decades of industry-transforming experience and robust creative insight to our team. We are thrilled to welcome her as we look ahead to our first major series launch, RoboStars™, and continue our project pipeline to shape the future of modern, meaningful media."

Rosenberg's versatility can be seen in her extensive credits across children, youth, adult, and non-fiction as a veteran writer and producer. Her storied career in TV and film includes credits for Virtual Mom (CBC/Nickelodeon), Harriet the Spy (Protocol Entertainment/Discovery), Lives that Changed the World (Discovery Channel), Forensic Factor (Discovery Channel), Four in the Morning (CBC), Frankie Drake Mysteries (CBC) and Majority Rules (CBC). She also founded and serves as president of The Coachworks Studio, which provides creative consulting services for the entertainment industry and career coaching for youth and young adults. Other titles include Vice President of Development for the Toronto-based, award-winning television and feature film studios Serendipity Point Films and Story Hawk Pictures/Boat Rocker Media.

As the newest Elf Labs team member, Rosenberg will support the company's go-to-market strategy, including exclusive web series content, animated feature films, and Wi-Fi-enabled immersive experiences. Her expertise in children's narratives will shape the company's wholesome message-driven content as she lends her creative vision and executive oversight to the studio's project slate. She is committed to crafting empowering youth storylines centered around self-expression and positivity. Elf Labs is pleased to expand its team of forward-thinking industry executives with her perspective.

"Elf Labs is at the forefront of animation, contemporary storytelling, and technology-powered content distribution. This company is the natural next stage of the industry and of my career. I am grateful to join its star-studded team, and beyond excited to be working with such an incredible character IP portfolio to modernize favorite and familiar faces for all audiences," said Alyse Rosenberg, SVP of Content.

For more information on Elf Labs and to stay apprised of future series and collaborations, please visit https://www.elflabs.com/ .

About Elf Labs

Elf Labs is a next-generation, technology powered IP studio and distribution company creating high-value intellectual property franchises. The company owns the Junior Elf book catalog, including iconic characters such as Cinderella, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Rapunzel, and more. Through their mastery of storytelling and world-building, and revolutionary tech stack, Elf Labs captivates audiences with unforgettable characters and immersive narratives.

Media Contact

Factory PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Elf Labs