Award-Winning Udderly Smooth Skincare Introduces Scented Moisturizers

Udderly Smooth was developed by a pharmacist in the Midwest over 40 years ago and is loved by families, healthcare workers, cyclists, quilters, celebrities, stylists, and so many more for its 24-hour moisturizing, fast absorbing, non-greasy formulas. New Just Pick'd combines the benefits of the original Udderly Smooth with some of nature's most powerful and aromatic ingredients to target certain skin needs while elevating the senses during application.

The new Rose, Aloe Cucumber and Citrus scents are the perfect addition to summertime self-care routines, enlivening the senses for a more indulgent experience that's never overpowering. Staying true to its roots, the Just Pick'd collection is safe and effective for a wide range of skin types and sensitivities, and its fresh, personal scents fade after application so they don't compete with signature scents or impose on shared living or working spaces.

"New Just Pick'd was inspired by those serene moments we experience when picking fresh fruits and flowers on a farm or in a field. It expresses our brand's mission to help people feel confident and comfortable in their own skin," said Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Michele Muhammad. "We wanted to give Udderly Smooth's strong and loyal fan base a new skincare experience and further nurture the direct one-to-one customer relationship. We're happy to launch the first new product innovation in a decade as well as an exciting new online shopping destination where our everyday moisturizers, therapeutic care and new soothing scents will be available on demand."

In addition to its new online store, Udderly Smooth original is available at retailers like Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid and Amazon, where the brand enjoys over ten thousand 5-star reviews. It is easy to see why people love Udderly Smooth thanks to its unique, patented triple action formula that softens, soothes, and smooths skin like no other brand.

All Udderly Smooth moisturizers are manufactured in the United States by Redex Industries, Inc. and distributed by DSE Healthcare Solutions, LLC. Its materials, packaging, labels, and components are all sourced domestically.

Meet your new secret weapon for healthy summer skin all year round with new Just Pick'd, available now at UdderlySmooth.com and on Amazon as a set of three 4-ounce tubes for $17.99. Just Pick'd is paraben-free and not tested on animals. Follow us on social and join the conversation online using hashtag #JustPickd.

About DSE Healthcare Solutions

DSE Healthcare Solutions, LLC (DSE) is a privately held consumer healthcare company. We manufacture and market a portfolio of brands primarily within the vitamin, digestive health and skincare categories. Our collection of legacy, challenger brands set us apart. We proudly rejuvenate enduring, no-frills health and wellness brands to introduce them to new generations. Discover our nostalgic brand stories and see how authenticity, a focus on quality ingredients, and a commitment to our values still meets contemporary needs. When it comes to everyday health and wellness, we believe simpler is better - and always will. DSE is a proud member of CRN, the Council for Responsible Nutrition, and CHPA, the oldest trade association in the US focused on OTC (over the counter) products.

