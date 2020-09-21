Award Winning Veneno Tequila Celebrates Its First Anniversary

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veneno Tequila celebrated its one-year anniversary as a premium tequila brand on September 13.

Veneno's single estate blanco and extra añejo aged 7 year tequilas are handcrafted in San Ignacio Cerro Gordo, Jalisco, Mexico using 100% blue agave and are aged in oak barrels to create their exceptionally smooth taste. The Veneno name comes from Mexican folklore about Quetzalcoatl, the "plumed serpent," whose venomous bite was thought to bring riches, hence the definition of Veneno—"the essential element of living a prosperous life."

This year at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Veneno's 7 year extra anejo took home silver for its clean and defined taste. Both the blanco and extra anejo won gold for the packaging design. Veneno is competing in the New York International Spirits Competition which was postponed to April 2021. Veneno also received the Brand of Promise from Tequila Aficionado and was featured on the cover of the September Magazine.

"Veneno is built by a diverse group of Houston entrepreneurs," says owner Kiki Dikmen. "We hope everyone recognizes how much passion we have in our tequila and sharing with our hometown first."

Veneno Tequila's investors include Scott and Katie Arnoldy, Todd Blue, Bruce Eames and Sunday Riley, Clinton Farmer, Evan Greenberg, Hugo Guerrero, Dr. Toby Hamilton, James and Kathy Lehne, Javier and Lucinda Loya, Raul Marquez, Rick Perez, Bill Perkins, Dylan and Jordan Seff, Bruce Smith, Nick Stefanakis, Rafael and Felicia Stone, John and Andrea Young, and Sean and Shelley Wright.

Veneno tequila is served exclusively at the following fine establishments in Greater Houston:

The Annie Café & Bar, B.B. Italia, Bloom & Bee, Mastro's Steakhouse, Steak 48, Caracol Mexican Coastal Kitchen, MAD, Doris Metropolitan, B&B Butchers & Restaurant. B.B. Lemon, Bisou Continental Cuisine, H Bar at the Post Oak Hotel, Oakroom, La Table, Le Colonial, Nobu, Uptown Sushi, Clé, Toulouse, Turner's, and Heart.

Bottles of Veneno's blanco and extra añejo tequila are available for purchase at Total Wine & More locations in Cinco Ranch, Humble, Baybrook, The Woodlands, Pearland, Sugar Land, Copperfield, Willowbrook, Galleria, West University, The Heights, Memorial, as well as Liquor Store #5, Houston Wine Merchant, and The Liquor Source.

SOURCE Veneno

