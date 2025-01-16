Award-winning Voice Actor Pete Gustin Launches Comprehensive Online Class That Teaches People Exactly How to Get Started in The Voice Over Business at www.VoiceUniversity.com

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned as one of the most accomplished and well-known voice actors in the country, Pete Gustin is excited to announce the launch of www.VoiceUniversity.com, a groundbreaking online course designed to teach aspiring talents everything they need to know about breaking into the voiceover industry. From radio and TV commercials to animation, video games, movie trailers, and beyond, Voice University covers the full spectrum of opportunities in the dynamic and ever-expanding world of voiceover.

Pete Gustin's Voice University

A One-Stop Resource for Aspiring Voice Actors www.VoiceUniversity.com is a comprehensive guide that demystifies the voiceover industry, offering step-by-step instructions for those ready to turn their passion into a career

Students will also learn about the essential equipment needed for the job and how to create a professional-quality recording space. Beyond that, the course covers foundational voice acting skills and techniques to deliver performances that stand out. Finally, the element that sets this course apart from anything else available, www.VoiceUniversity.com takes students step by step through the process of beginning their career teaching everything from creating a demo reel and seeking out opportunities to finding representation and building your portfolio.

Voice University also offers expert Insights from Industry Leaders with exclusive interviews with VO professionals including top-tier actors, a voice manager and a voiceover agent.

Empowering the Next Generation of Voice Actors With well over a billion video views on his social media posts, Pete Gustin is extremely well known for overcoming challenges and inspiring millions of people to go for their dreams. Thousands of people have asked Gustin how to get into voice acting and now he's finally given the answer. "In order to really explain how to get into voice acting, I wanted to take the time to put something both comprehensive and useful out," says Pete Gustin, creator of www.VoiceUniversity.com.

About Pete Gustin

Pete Gustin is an award-winning voice actor whose work spans countless high-profile projects across various media. With years of experience and a deep passion for helping others succeed, Pete brings unmatched expertise and enthusiasm to this new educational platform. Pete's voice over work can be seen and heard at PeteGustin.com and his inspirational Blind Surfer social media can be seen at www.youtube.com/blindsurfer

