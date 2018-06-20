Award-Winning Wall Street Equity Analyst Launches Company-Sponsored Research Firm Ahead of European MiFID II Impact on U.S. Capital Markets

Worldwide Shift in Equity Research Model: Mr. Beder says, "We are poised to lead company-sponsored equity research in the consumer space and deliver independent, compelling institutional grade analyses. MiFID II compliance and implementation became effective in Europe January 1, 2018 and we believe it will impact U.S. capital markets near-term as equity research continues to materially shift away from small to mid-cap companies – Small Cap Consumer Research, LLC is the emerging solution to provide higher visibility, insightful and impactful equity research coverage for companies and institutional investors. We believe our model is the future of equity research."

Incorporating Best of Traditional Wall Street Firms: The Small Cap Consumer Research model is aligned with leading aggregators, data and research infrastructure providers including FactSet, BlueMatrix and other key delivery systems to distribute consumer equity research with the same institutional reach and quality traditional Wall Street firms provide. In addition to standard initiation, financial, and estimate updates - we deliver focused equity research coverage on overlooked drivers to institutional investors.

Veteran Wall Street Analyst: Mr. Beder has covered the consumer space for over 20 years, demonstrating a unique talent for understanding complex companies and leveraging deep industry relationships in communicating investment ideas. Mr. Beder is a three-time The Wall Street Journal Best on the Street Honors winner for the Specialty Retail and the Clothing and Accessories categories. Mr. Beder also has extensive media exposure, including appearances on CNBC and Bloomberg TV and has also been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Businessweek, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes and WWD. Mr. Beder received a Bachelor of Science from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and earned an MBA from the Walter A. Haas School of Business at the University of California at Berkeley.

About Small Cap Consumer Research, LLC

Small Cap Consumer Research, LLC is a leading company-sponsored equity research and consulting firm in the consumer space dedicated to helping publicly-traded small to mid-cap companies with equity market capitalization under $4 billion shift equity research into a strategic asset via independent, differentiated Wall Street-grade research. For more information about our services visit our website at www.SmallCapConsumerResearch.com and follow us on Twitter @SCC_Research.

