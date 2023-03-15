Award-Winning Watch Brand CIGA Design Unveils Sophisticated New Addition to Blue Planet Collection

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CIGA Design, an original watch brand with international designers, has announced the launch of its' latest watch, the Gliding version of its' renowned Blue Planet collection.

CIGA Design's new Blue Planet watch CIGA Design's new Blue Planet watch

CIGA Design has a reputation for excellence and innovation in design, having won a cumulative total of 17 international design awards to date. In 2021, the brand was also selected as one of the "World's Top 3 Design Awards" with Apple and Bulgari, in the global iF2017-2021 Watch and Jewelry category. CIGA Design was awarded the prestigious Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG), also known as the Oscars of the watch industry, in 2019, making it the only Chinese brand to receive this award. One of the watches that won the award is the same collection as the Gliding version, which features the world's first non-synchronous trailing technology.

Unlike the Blue Planet, the Gliding version is made entirely of ceramic, both for the strap and the dial. This is an uncommon material in watchmaking and more demanding to work with, but it offers the advantage of being less likely to scratch and always maintaining a pristine appearance. The Gliding version is also made with 24k pure gold, adding to its luxurious appeal.

"We were inspired to create a watch that truly reflects the epitome of human civilization, with its elegant design and advanced technology," says Zhang Jianming, founder and designer at CIGA Design. "The gliding version of the Blue Planet collection is the culmination of years of hard work and craftsmanship, the Blue Planet watch is a modern classic, whereas the Gliding version is a true work of art, and we're excited to share it with the world."

The Gliding version is a testament to the brand's commitment to great national craftsmanship, as ceramic technology is highly regarded in Chinese culture. Each Gliding version watch is carefully crafted using aerobically sintered ceramic at 1800°C, resulting in a singular texture and minimalist link bracelet with both narrow and wide grains, much like the ladder of life. The curvature of the case has also been fine-tuned hundreds of times to achieve the perfect curve, and the round and full design creates a three-dimensional suspension on the wrist, covered with light-sensitive ceramic to present the inadvertent change of light and shadows.

With great support from CIGA Design lovers, it gains over 100 backers on the launch day. "A golden touch, a timeless heritage," CIGA Design's new Blue Planet watch will be released and ready to order on 15th March. Visit CIGA Design to view the Blue Planet collection and learn more about the Gliding version.

To find out more about the company, please visit: https://cigadesign.com/

SOURCE CIGA Design