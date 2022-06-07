Award-Winning Wellness Brand Healthy Human Launches Revitalizing Hydro Go Vitamin Supplements

Nutrient-rich supplements for a healthy, on-the-go lifestyle encourage various ways to live life to the fullest

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Human , a leading refillable water bottle retailer, is proud to announce the global launch of their hydrating vitamin supplements, "Hydro Go," to keep your body refreshed on-the-go. Known for their award-winning water bottles, which were ranked best water bottle for three years in a row by CNN Underscored , the environmentally-conscious Healthy Human is entering the supplement market with a bang.

Formulated by Dr. Michael O'Leary , an expert in the dietary supplement industry with eight-plus years of experience leading research into products and ingredients, Hydro Go is fueled by their Rapid Hydration Booster . This baseline promotes quick hydration by helping absorb key nutrients more efficiently using electrolyte-rich compounds with sodium, potassium, and zinc.

Hydro Go vitamin supplements offer consumers a healthy option to encourage wellness that fits each individual lifestyle with three different blends.

The Multivitamin blend utilizes a full range of B vitamins as well as Vitamins A, C, and D to promote overall health and hydration. For a more active lifestyle, the Sports blend has a mix of Branch Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs), Vitamins C, B6, B12, Leucine, Isoleucine and Valine to support muscle health and speed up recovery after daily workouts. If you're looking to boost or maintain your immune system, the Immunity blend has a mix of ginger, echinacea, astragalus, potassium and more to ensure you stay happy and healthy.

Healthy Human's mission is to inspire you to live healthy and contribute towards a better environment through their innovative and eco-friendly products, stating that "The groundwork for all happiness is good health."

Healthy Human's new Hydro Go sticks come in 15 or 30 count packs of the blend of your choice -- Multivitamin, Sports, or Immunity. They also offer a Variety Pack with 3 of each blend so you can try out each type. To purchase Hydro Go and learn more information, go to https://healthyhumanlife.com .

Richard Stanton

Healthy Human

1-800-329-4960

[email protected]

SOURCE Healthy Human Life