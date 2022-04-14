Award-Winning Whiskey: DuBlasé Whiskey Wins at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DuBlasé Whiskey is pleased to announce it is a proud winner of the 22nd Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Known as one of the world's most prestigious and largest spirits competitions in the world, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) is noted for the quality of its 70 judges, which come together from around the world to blindly taste and select the best spirits in the world based on their pristine spirits expertise. Each winning spirit brand was tested and anonymously chosen based on flavor composition and smoothness. "We're proud to be recognized as an award-winning whiskey brand by the world's biggest spirits awards group. To be chosen as one of the best in our category is a huge accomplishment for the DuBlase brand and we're grateful for the recognition," said Darrin Eakins, founder and CEO of DuBlasé whiskey. DuBlasé was awarded the Bronze medal in the flavored whiskey category.

DuBlasé has achieved outstanding success over the last year, positioning itself as a strong, independent whiskey offering an award-winning taste profile that features hints of vanilla and rich spices. "We are grateful for everyone that truly appreciates the complexities of our hand-crafted recipe," Eakins said.

DuBlasé is made from the best natural ingredients, locally sourced in Florida's harvest lands, then matured and blended under the guidance of our master distiller. "Our brand and taste profile combined make DuBlasé a competitive force in the spirits industry. Out of 5,000 brands entries and over 40 countries represented, DuBlasé was one of the chosen and that's something we're proud of. Every batch of DuBlasé is distilled six times with precision, creating an authentic, crisp and unrivaled taste profile," Eakins explained.

DuBlasé is an award winning, premium whiskey brand headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. DuBlasé offers hints of vanilla and natural spices and features the best ingredients sourced and distilled in Florida. DuBlasé is available for purchase online to adults of the legal drinking age in 32 states – please visit www.DuBlase.com to learn more or place an online order. Be sure to follow DuBlasé on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest news.

