Award-Winning World War One Centennial News Podcast Adds New Features For Educators and History Buffs Alike This Memorial Day

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning World War One Centennial News Podcast (WW1CC.org/cn), a comprehensive and unique work of public history produced by The US World War One Centennial Commission, announces the addition of a new interactive transcript with search and play feature to its existing and future installments. This new research tool helps make a living library of 70+ hours of compelling stories and research links on The War That Changed The World easily accessible and in the public domain for educators, students, history buffs, veterans and their families. Simply click the "Read more" box below the highlight notes for each episode at WW1cc.org/cn, search and click on any word in the transcript and the audio will begin, or copy sections of podcast transcripts as a credible source for articles and research papers.

Tune into the World War One Centennial News Podcast at www.WW1CC.org/cn for fascinating stories on WWI then and World War One Centennial news and events now. Communications 100 years ago as today was essential to success. In this image Lieutenant-Colonel R. D. Garrett in the field "Over There" in Europe, uses a 1918 era field telephone - physically connected by an operator near the front to speak to his troops or command. Public domain image from the National Archives. WWI, the war that changed the world, was not just a soldiers' and sailors' war. The war effort permeated every sector of society. Men, women and even children participated and did their part. Here young Red Cross nurses, assisted by the newly minted (1910) Boys Scouts of America collect money for the war effort. WWI touched every community and every family in profound ways. For more WWI images and videos from the National Archives, go to www.WW1CC.org/promotion..

Available on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Smart Speaker and all the places people get their podcast, new episodes premiere every Saturday. Each edition of the WW1 Centennial News Podcast takes a look back at the events that occured 100 years ago this week as well as what is happening now, this week to commemorate the centennial of WWI across the U.S. The podcast debuted Jan. 4, 2017 and will continue weekly through the summer of 2019, featuring an impressive array of WWI expert guests, authors, artists, curators and historians.

"May is National Military Appreciation Month and an ideal time to remember and honor the unprecedented contributions and sacrifices of nearly five million Americans who served in World War One," said Theo Mayer, WW1 Centennial News Producer/Host and Chief Technologist for the U.S. World War One Centennial Commission. "This truly is the war that changed the world in ways that resonate every day - from women's rights and civil rights, to freedom of the press, modern medicine, marketing and communications, and whole industries like aerospace and more."

In six months of combat, more Americans died in World War One than in a decade of fighting in the Vietnam and Korean Wars combined, with a higher casualty rate than World War II. Women joined the armed services for the first time, becoming a major presence in the U.S. workforce and gaining the right to vote as a direct result. Two million U.S. troops served overseas, made up of all ethnicities and backgrounds, from African Americans and Native Americans, to new immigrants, farmhands and Ivy Leaguers.

For its telling of many often-overlooked-until-now World War One stories, the Centennial News Podcast was recently awarded four Communicator Awards from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts including distinction as a News Program for Audio, and three top podcast prizes for Features/Host, General/Government and General/Non-Profit.

"We are honored to have earned award recognition and excited to offer new tools so academics and history buffs of all ages can learn more about the fascinating people and events contributing to America's decisive engagement in World War One," added Mayer.

About The US World War One Centennial Commission

The U.S. World War One Centennial Commission was created by Congress in 2013 to provide education programs, public outreach, and commemorative events regarding America's involvement in WW1, which many see as The War That Changed the World. Honorary Chairs include all five living former U.S. Presidents; the Honorable Madeleine Albright; and the Honorable Colin L. Powell, among others. The Centennial Commission is creating the National WW1 Memorial at Pershing Park in Washington, DC through private donation. No public funds may be used. Visit www.worldwar1centennial.org

Commission key sponsors.

The Commission key sponsors ($5 million and up) are the founding sponsor, The Pritzker Military Museum and Library, and the Starr Foundation.

About The WW1 Centennial News Podcast

The WW1 Centennial News Podcast, www.WW1CC.org/cn, is a fast, entertaining, wide-ranging and informative weekly audio podcast, recorded with a live audience at noon eastern every Wednesday. New hour-long installments go live every Saturday covering WW1 THEN: 100 Years Ago This Week: and WW1 NOW, News and updates about the centennial and the commemoration: WWI public domain photos and footage available for download at www.WW1CC.org/promotion.

