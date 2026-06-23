Award-Winning YEEDI M16 Infinity Leads Prime Day 2026 Offers Across OZMO Roller Lineup

CES 2026 Gold Award-winning flagship now just $449.99 (44% off), with OZMO Roller models starting at $399.99

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YEEDI, a home cleaning technology brand dedicated to making advanced robotic cleaning more practical, reliable, and accessible for everyday households, today announced its Prime Day 2026 offers, available from June 23 through June 26, featuring discounts of up to 67% across its robot vacuum and mop lineup. Leading the event is the CES 2026 Gold Award-winning M16 Infinity, now available for just $449.99, its lowest price ever. Additional Prime Day offers are also available across YEEDI's popular M14 PLUS, S14 PLUS, S16 PLUS, S20 Infinity series, and newly launched M12 PRO Gen2 and C14 PRO PLUS models.

YEEDI Prime Day

During Prime Day, consumers can access YEEDI's award-winning OZMO Roller self-cleaning mopping technology starting at just $399.99, bringing one of the industry's most sought-after floor-cleaning innovations to more households than ever before. Whether tackling pet hair, everyday dust, wet spills, or stubborn messes, YEEDI's lineup delivers powerful cleaning performance with less maintenance and greater convenience.

YEEDI M16 Infinity — Award-Winning Innovation at Its Most Accessible Price Ever

As the centerpiece of YEEDI's Prime Day lineup, the M16 Infinity combines award-winning innovation with flagship-level cleaning performance at its lowest price ever. Recognized with a CES 2026 Gold Award for Innovation, the M16 Infinity brings together powerful suction, intelligent navigation, automated maintenance, and YEEDI's latest-generation OZMO Roller 3.0 technology in a package designed to deliver premium cleaning performance without the premium price tag.

Its 30,000Pa maximum suction power and advanced OZMO Roller 3.0 system work together to tackle both dry debris and stubborn floor messes. Compared to the previous generation, the M16 Infinity achieves up to 68% all-dimensional noise reduction while maintaining powerful cleaning performance. AIVI 3D 4.0 intelligent navigation and TruEdge 3.0 edge-cleaning technology help the robot clean precisely along walls, corners, and furniture, while the OMNI Station automatically handles maintenance and replenishes up to 10% battery capacity in just three minutes through PowerBoost Charging technology.

Prime Day pricing highlight:

YEEDI M16 Infinity, regularly $799.99, available for $449.99 (44% off)

Additional Prime Day Highlights: OZMO Roller Technology Starting at $399.99

Across the lineup, YEEDI continues to expand access to its award-winning OZMO Roller self-cleaning technology, bringing advanced mopping performance to more households at multiple price points.

Prime Day pricing highlights include:

Together, these offers bring YEEDI's OZMO Roller self-cleaning technology to more households than ever before, with multiple models available below the $400 price point.

Introducing the Next Generation of YEEDI Value Favorites

Following the success of the M12 PRO+, which sold nearly 10,000 units and became one of YEEDI's most popular robot vacuums, YEEDI is introducing the new M12 PRO Gen2. The upgraded model delivers enhanced performance and additional features while maintaining the same competitive price positioning that helped make its predecessor a customer favorite. Joining the launch is the new C14 PRO PLUS, designed to bring hands-free cleaning convenience to busy households and pet owners.

Launch pricing highlights include:

These launches expand YEEDI's commitment to making advanced robotic cleaning technology more accessible across a wider range of households. Consumers can visit YEEDI.com to explore full Prime Day deals and product details.

About YEEDI

YEEDI is a home cleaning technology brand dedicated to making advanced robotic vacuum technology practical, reliable, and accessible for everyday households. Guided by its philosophy of Accessible Innovation, YEEDI focuses on delivering powerful, user-friendly cleaning solutions that prioritize real-world usability, low maintenance, and long-term value.

SOURCE YEEDI Technology