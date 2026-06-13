YEEDI Delivers Lowest-Ever Pricing on Self-Cleaning Roller Mop Robot Vacuums With Early Prime Day Deals

Starting June 13, M14 PLUS and S14 PLUS Drop to $399.99, Bringing Advanced Self-Cleaning Roller Mop Technology Into the Sub-$400 Segment

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YEEDI, a home cleaning technology brand focused on practical innovation and high-performance smart home solutions, is kicking off Prime Day early by offering its M14 PLUS and S14 PLUS at their lowest prices ever. Starting June 13, both self-cleaning roller mop robot vacuums are available for just $399.99, allowing shoppers to secure Prime Day pricing ahead of the broader promotional event.

YEEDI Prime Day Early Deals

The promotion marks a significant milestone for the category, bringing advanced self-cleaning roller mop technology into the sub-$400 segment and making one of the industry's most sought-after cleaning innovations more accessible than ever before. As part of YEEDI's "Less Time Cleaning. More Time Playing." campaign, inspired by a summer of sports, family moments, and everyday adventures, the brand aims to help consumers spend less time on household chores and more time enjoying the moments that matter most. Complete offer details are available at YEEDI.com.

Bringing Premium Roller Mop Technology to More Homes

Roller mop technology has emerged as one of the most significant innovations in robotic floor cleaning, offering continuous scrubbing performance while automatically cleaning the mop during operation. However, robot vacuums equipped with self-cleaning roller systems have traditionally remained concentrated in premium price segments.

By bringing the M14 PLUS and S14 PLUS to $399.99, YEEDI is expanding access to one of the industry's most advanced floor-cleaning technologies and establishing a new affordability benchmark for self-cleaning roller mop robot vacuums.

YEEDI M14 PLUS Reaches Its Lowest Price Ever

Available for $399.99 (regularly $599.99), the YEEDI M14 PLUS combines the brand's OZMO Roller mopping technology with ZeroTangle anti-tangle technology to deliver powerful wet and dry cleaning while minimizing maintenance.

The robot is paired with an automated OMNI Station that handles dust collection, hot-water mop washing, and hot-air drying, reducing the need for manual upkeep. Designed for busy households seeking a hands-free cleaning experience, the M14 PLUS now offers premium functionality at an unprecedented value.

YEEDI S14 PLUS Delivers Flagship Cleaning at 67% Off

Available for $399.99 (regularly $1,199.99), the YEEDI S14 PLUS reaches its lowest price in history and represents one of the most compelling values in the premium robot vacuum category.

Winner of the CES 2025 Indoor Cleaning Technology Innovation Gold Award, the S14 PLUS combines YEEDI's advanced OZMO Roller system and TruEdge 2.0 Adaptive Edge Cleaning technology for enhanced stain removal and edge-to-edge coverage.

Equipped with 18,000 Pa suction power and ZeroTangle 2.0 technology, the S14 PLUS delivers a flagship cleaning experience at a price point rarely seen in the premium robot vacuum market.

More Prime Day Deals Arrive June 23–26

Following the early access promotion, YEEDI will extend Prime Day deals across a broader selection of robot vacuums from June 23 through June 26, giving consumers even more opportunities to upgrade their home cleaning experience.

Featured offers include the YEEDI M16 Infinity at $449.99 (44% off), the YEEDI S20 Infinity at $699.99, the YEEDI S20 Infinity Ultra at $849.99, and the YEEDI S16 PLUS at $449.99. YEEDI will also introduce two new models: the M12 PRO Gen2 at an introductory price of $339.99 and the C14 PRO PLUS at $279.99.

Consumers can visit YEEDI.com to explore full Prime Day deals, and discover how YEEDI's smart cleaning technology helps them spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying everyday life.

About YEEDI

YEEDI is a home cleaning technology brand dedicated to making advanced robotic vacuum technology practical, reliable, and accessible for everyday households. Guided by its philosophy of Accessible Innovation, YEEDI focuses on delivering powerful, user-friendly cleaning solutions that prioritize real-world usability, low maintenance, and long-term value.

SOURCE YEEDI Technology