YEEDI Launches S20 Infinity Ultra with New FocusJet Technology Designed to Tackle Stubborn Dried-On Stains

Award-winning flagship robot vacuum introduces intelligent stain pre-treatment technology and expands YEEDI's direct-to-consumer experience through the launch of its new official online store

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YEEDI, a home cleaning technology brand focused on practical innovation and high-performance smart home solutions, today announced the launch of the YEEDI S20 Infinity Ultra, its next-generation flagship robot vacuum and mop designed to address a common limitation of robot mops: dried-on stains that often require manual scrubbing even after a cleaning cycle.

S20 Infinity Ultra

At the center of the S20 Infinity Ultra is YEEDI's new FocusJet Pre-Treatment Technology, an intelligent stain pre-dissolving system engineered to loosen stubborn messes before mopping begins. The product was recently recognized with the Digital Trends Digital Spotlight Award for its innovative approach to automated floor care.

"Robot mops have become increasingly powerful, but stubborn dried-on stains remain one of the biggest pain points for users," said YEEDI. "With FocusJet Technology, we wanted to rethink how robot mops approach deep cleaning by treating stains before physical scrubbing begins."

FocusJet Technology Introduces an Industry-First Approach to Robot Mopping

Traditional robot mops often struggle with dried spills and sticky residues, especially in kitchens and high-traffic areas where stains have time to harden. At the center of the S20 Infinity Ultra is FocusJet Pre-Treatment Technology, YEEDI's industry-first intelligent stain pre-treatment system for robot mopping, designed to address a long-standing limitation of automated floor cleaning: stubborn dried-on stains that often require manual scrubbing.

Rather than relying on repeated mopping passes alone, FocusJet pre-treats stains before physical cleaning begins. Using dual high-pressure atomizing nozzles, the system sprays a diluted cleaning solution directly onto targeted stains before the mop roller engages. By pre-loosening stubborn residues ahead of cleaning, the S20 Infinity Ultra is designed to deliver more effective stain removal in a single pass while reducing the need for manual scrubbing.

The system also features YEEDI's upgraded OZMO ROLLER 3.0 with a 27 cm roller for wider floor coverage and improved cleaning efficiency. The roller continuously self-washes during operation to help maintain consistent cleaning performance and reduce residue buildup.

Built for Whole-Home Cleaning

The S20 Infinity Ultra delivers up to 22,000 Pa of suction power for improved debris pickup across hard floors and carpets. Additional features include:

AIVI 3D 4.0 intelligent navigation

Automatic mop lifting and Mop Roller Smart Cover for carpet -friendly cleaning

ZeroTangle 4.0 technology to help reduce hair wrap

technology to help reduce hair wrap TrueEdge 3.0 edge and corner cleaning

edge and corner cleaning PowerBoost Charging Plus, which restores up to 13% battery in 3 minutes

Alongside the launch of the S20 Infinity Ultra, YEEDI is also expanding its direct-to-consumer experience through the debut of its new official YEEDI online store, offering customers a dedicated destination for product information, accessories, exclusive launch promotions, and future product releases.

Pricing and Availability

The YEEDI S20 Infinity Ultra will be available beginning May 20, 2026, through the official YEEDI online store and Amazon.

From May 20 through June 10, the S20 Infinity Ultra will be available at a promotional launch price of $899.99, reduced from its standard retail price of $999.99. Early purchasers will also receive two complimentary bottles of cleaning solution and two extra side brushes while supplies last.

For more information, please visit the official YEEDI website and Amazon store.

About YEEDI

YEEDI is a home cleaning technology brand dedicated to making advanced robotic vacuum technology practical, reliable, and accessible for everyday households. Guided by its philosophy of Accessible Innovation, YEEDI focuses on delivering powerful, user-friendly cleaning solutions that prioritize real-world usability, low maintenance, and long-term value.

SOURCE YEEDI Technology