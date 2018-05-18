Award Winning Zenergy Announces New Training Studio and Innovations

Named one of 2018's "most beautiful gyms in the world" by Men's Journal, Zenergy is undeniably gorgeous, located in the heart of Sun Valley with expansive views of iconic Bald Mountain. But the club's allure lies beyond its view. Behind Zenergy's success is continual reinvestment and reinvention in specialized programs and facilities that set it apart.

New to Zenergy is Pivot, a training studio dedicated to functional movement strength training, the new standard in total fitness. Functional movement focuses on integrated, compound movements and whole-body training, enabling a person to develop strength holistically as the body works to build itself and function as a single unit, rather than in separate parts. The techniques practiced at Pivot help athletes build a foundation of proper biomechanics, optimizing core strength, stability, coordination and agility.

Just want to be pampered? Zenergy's world-class spa features a variety of massage modalities, beauty treatments, acupuncture, and a full-service salon. Besides its eucalyptus steam rooms, Zenergy is one of the only clubs nationwide to feature Himalayan salt saunas, which effuse 84 trace minerals bio-identical to those in the human body. Proponents suggest that these saunas can improve lung function, reduce stress, and increase energy. Other benefits include weight loss, detox, and hormone balance.

Physical therapy at Zenergy stresses both recovery and prevention and features new and effective treatments outside of the norm, such as Astym and Blood Flow Restriction (BFR). Astym regenerates healthy soft tissues and eliminates or reduces unwanted scar tissue, while BFR – increasingly popular with professional athletes – can restore or maintain strength through targeted muscle isolation and carefully administered exercise. Zenergy also provides advanced preventative health assessments to members, offering insight into personal health factors that can be used to develop a personalized plan for nutrition and exercise.

This spring ushers in the renovation of the Zenergy Indoor Cycling Studio, with new soundproofing, flooring, ventilation, lighting, and more. Visit zenergysv.com today.

Zenergy has it all: Exceptional location. State-of-the-art exercise equipment and training techniques. A host of specialized exercise studios. Integrated physical therapy and strength-training clinic. Indoor and outdoor 25-yard saline pools with oversized hot tub. An award-winning and luxurious full-service spa.

