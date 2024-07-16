Awardco Partners with Industry-Leading Employee Experience & Communication Platform Speakap

New partnership enhances employee recognition through better communication, onboarding, and learning and development with a focus on frontline, deskless, and remote employees.

LEHI, Utah, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the leading provider of employee recognition and rewards solutions, is pleased to announce an exclusive new partnership with industry-leading employee experience platform Speakap. This partnership highlights Awardco's continued growth and focus on improving the employee experience everywhere, no matter if employees are remote, deskless, or on the front lines.

The Awardco & Speakap partnership allows users of both platforms to integrate their employee recognition programs into their existing communication channels, simplifying and streamlining employee recognition and making it more accessible, impactful, and visible to all employees.

"Awardco is the employee productivity & engagement platform," said Steve Sonnenberg, Awardco CEO. "We help organizations improve engagement through rewarding recognition, and Awardco is designed to make recognition & rewards accessible to every employee. Through our new Speakap partnership we are enhancing the ability of any leader to communicate, engage with, and reward their employees no matter where they are."

"Employee experience is more crucial than ever," said Patrick van der Milj, Speakap CEO. "Employers now recognize the immense value of creating a positive and engaging work environment. This is particularly important for our frontline employees, who are the backbone of any organization. By integrating Awardco's employee recognition solutions with Speakap's employee experience platform, we are helping organizations build a more connected and motivated workforce."

This new partnership showcases Awardco's continued leadership and disruption in an industry desperate for change. For more information on this partnership, and to register for the upcoming joint webinar discussing the partnership and employee engagement in today's economic environment, visit this link .

About Awardco

Awardco is the leading employee productivity, incentive, and engagement platform powered by rewards and recognition. As a featured partner with Amazon Business, Awardco has the largest reward network in the world with zero markups and easy rewards management. Get a demo at www.awardco.com/start

