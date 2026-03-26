Awardco Recognized as a Leader Across Spring 2026 G2 Reports

Recognition across engagement, recognition, rewards, and incentives highlights the growing impact of a unified employee experience

SALT LAKE CITY, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the industry-leading employee recognition and rewards platform, has been named a leader in G2's Spring 2026 reports, earning 23 awards across Employee Engagement, Employee Recognition, Rewards and Incentives, and Lifestyle Spending Accounts (LSAs). The recognition reflects Awardco's continued leadership across multiple categories and market segments.

Among the most notable distinctions, Awardco earned Leader placements in Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business segments, as well as Momentum Leader and Regional Leader recognitions. Awardco was also named Best Relationship Mid-Market and Users Most Likely to Recommend Small-Business, highlighting strong customer satisfaction and trust across diverse organizations.

G2 rankings are based entirely on verified customer reviews and market presence data, offering a real-world reflection of how customers experience Awardco. Continued recognition across four distinct categories underscores the platform's ability to deliver value not just in recognition or rewards alone, but across the broader employee experience.

"Our customers continue to validate the impact of recognition as a driver of engagement and culture," said Steve Sonnenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Awardco. "These G2 results reflect the power of bringing recognition, rewards, and engagement together, helping organizations create more connected, effective experiences for their people."

Awardco's presence across Employee Engagement, Recognition, Rewards, and LSAs highlights a broader shift in how organizations approach culture and performance. Rather than relying on disconnected tools, companies are increasingly looking for unified solutions that connect feedback, recognition, and incentives into a single experience.

With consistent Leader placements across G2 reports, Awardco continues to reinforce its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking a modern, scalable approach to employee engagement—one where recognition and engagement work better together.

About Awardco

Awardco's employee rewards and recognition platform builds culture, incentivizes performance, and powers modern engagement strategies. With the largest reward network in the world, the most customizable and flexible employee recognition solution in the industry, and an employee engagement solution in Awardco Engage™ that connects insights to action, Awardco is the leader in employee recognition and rewards.

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SOURCE Awardco