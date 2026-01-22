Awardco Earns Top Leader Rankings in Winter 2026 G2 Reports

Continued recognition across employee recognition, rewards, and incentives underscores Awardco's sustained market leadership.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the leading employee recognition and rewards platform, has once again been recognized by G2 in its Winter 2026 reports, earning multiple Leader distinctions across key categories and market segments. The continued recognition builds on years of consistent G2 awards and comes on the heels of the launch of Awardco Engage ™, the company's employee listening and insights solution designed to turn feedback into action.

Among the most notable honors, Awardco earned leader placements in the Employee Recognition Grid, Rewards and Incentives Grid, and Lifestyle Spending Accounts (LSA) Grid, along with Momentum Leader recognition in both Employee Recognition and Rewards and Incentives categories. These rankings span small business, mid-market, and enterprise segments, reinforcing Awardco's ability to support organizations at every stage of growth.

G2 rankings are based entirely on verified customer reviews and real-world usage data, making these results a reflection of how customers experience Awardco in practice. Awardco's continued presence at the top of multiple grids highlights strong customer satisfaction, sustained momentum, and consistent performance across a broad set of use cases.

"Being recognized as a Leader by G2 across multiple categories reflects the trust our customers place in Awardco year after year," said Steve Sonnenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Awardco. "These Winter 2026 rankings reinforce our focus on delivering a flexible, global platform that helps organizations recognize and reward employees in meaningful ways as they grow."

Awardco's recognition across Employee Recognition, Rewards and Incentives, and Lifestyle Spending Accounts underscores the platform's breadth and versatility—from peer recognition and performance-driven incentives to global rewards fulfillment and lifestyle benefits. With continued momentum leader placements across seasonal G2 reports, Awardco remains a trusted choice for organizations seeking a scalable, modern approach to recognition and rewards.

Awardco is the all-in-one employee engagement engine that helps organizations build culture, incentivize performance, and power connection. Trusted by more than 3,000 organizations worldwide, Awardco unites recognition, rewards, and engagement into a single, scalable platform that integrates seamlessly with everyday tools and workflows.

