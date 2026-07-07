Awardco Recognized Across Five Leading Industry Awards for Innovation, Impact, and Culture

Multiple award wins highlight major industry leadership and continued growth in 2026.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 7, 2026 Awardco, the employee recognition and engagement platform that helps organizations build culture through recognition, rewards, and engagement, today announced a series of recent industry recognitions that reflect the company's continued momentum across product innovation, customer satisfaction, and workplace culture.

Awardco has been recognized by TIME, HR.com, G2, and the Women Tech Council for achievements spanning workplace technology, employee experience, and organizational culture.

These recognitions include:

These honors reflect Awardco's evolution from a recognition platform into a broader employee engagement solution built to help organizations connect recognition, rewards, incentives, feedback, and engagement in a single experience. They also reinforce the company's long-standing approach to innovation, from reshaping rewards and recognition with a true SaaS model and 1:1 point-to-dollar value to expanding into engagement, insights, and AI-powered capabilities.

"These recognitions are especially meaningful because they come from multiple perspectives—customers, industry experts, workplace leaders, and community organizations," said Steve Sonnenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Awardco. "Whether it's customer feedback through G2, recognition from HR.com, inclusion on TIME's WorkTech list, or acknowledgement of our workplace culture through the Women Tech Council, each reinforces our mission to help organizations create workplaces where people feel recognized, connected, and motivated to do their best work."

The recognition follows a period of significant innovation for Awardco, including the introduction of Awardco Engage™, Awardco Intelligence™, and Awardco Nominations™ as the company continues to expand its platform for modern employee experience.

About Awardco

Awardco's employee rewards, recognition, and engagement platform builds culture, incentivizes performance, and powers modern engagement strategies. With the largest reward network in the world, the most customizable and flexible employee recognition solution in the industry, and an employee engagement solution in Awardco Engage™ that connects insights to action, Awardco is the leader in employee recognition and rewards.

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SOURCE Awardco