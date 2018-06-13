Awardees Named By Largest U.S. Kidney Patient Organization

AAKP's awards encompass three major categories: The first includes Legacy Awards – awards that AAKP has extended to organizations and individuals for several decades. The second category encompasses Patient Engagement and Advocacy Awards – awards created over the course of the past several years through AAKP's Center for Patient Engagement and Advocacy as a means of recognizing the increased influence patients have on national policy-makers and healthcare deliberations and the third category – Public Service and Congressional Awards recognize Federal policy-makers and association representatives who make a transformative impact on kidney policy and care through the course of their career.

"Our national strategy to positively impact patient outcomes, drive innovation and protect patient choice in treatment options has been successful due to the unwavering support of America's finest influencers in kidney health policy and care. AAKP national awards recognize individuals who are personally committed to substantive patient engagement and the fundamental right of patients to make a choice on what treatment best aligns to their individual aspirations," stated Paul T. Conway, President of AAKP and a twenty-one year kidney transplant recipient.

The awards were presented at the 2018 AAKP National Patient Meeting on June 9, 2018 in St. Petersburg Florida: http://www.tampabay.com/news/health/medicine/In-St-Pete-kidney-patients-gather-for-science-and-solidarity_168980006. Over 200 people attended the meeting; meeting sessions can be watched on YouTube.

Legacy Awards

President's Award

Mr. Tod Ibrahim, Executive Director, American Society of Nephrology

Samuel J. Orenstein Award

Samh Abul-Ezz, MD (posthumous)

Peter Lundin, MD Award

Joyce Jackson, President and CEO, Northwest Kidney Centers

Lifetime Academic and Professional Achievement Award

Stephen Fadem, MD, FASN, FACP; Chairperson of AAKP Medical Advisory Board; and AAKP Historian

Dominick Gentile, MD Memorial Award

Quality Insights Mid-Atlantic Renal Coalition

Kidney Patient Support Group of the Year

All Kidney Patients Support Group

Patient Engagement and Advocacy Awards

National Social Media Education and Advocacy Award*

William Murray, AAKP National Board Member and Ambassador (posthumous)

*(renamed in honor of Bill Murray to the National Patient Voice Award)

National Patient Engagement and Advocacy Award

Patrick Gee, PhD, AAKP National Ambassador

Brian Hess, AAKP National Board Member

Public Service and Congressional Awards

National Public Service Award

Elena Balovlenkov, MS, RN, CHN, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Robert Star, MD, National Institute of Health, Section Chief, Renal Diagnostics and Therapeutics Unit, Kidney Diseases Branch

Congressional Advocacy Award

Peggy Tighe, Principal, Powers law firm and representative of the American Society of Transplant Surgeons

Rachel Meyer, Director of Policy and Government Affairs, American Society of Nephrology

MEDIA CONTACT:

Deborah Pelaez

dpelaez@aakp.org

(813) 400-2394

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/awardees-named-by-largest-us-kidney-patient-organization-300666057.html

SOURCE American Association of Kidney Patients

Related Links

http://www.aakp.org

