Awards for Leadership in the Implementation of ISO 8000 - the International Standard for Data Quality - Presented to Fortune List Organizations and Key Resource Personnel

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recently concluded 78th meeting of the committee responsible for the development of ISO 8000 (ISO/TC 184/SC 4) hosted by ECCMA, held in California, USA, the Chair of the committee, Kenneth A Swope (Senior Manager, The Boeing Company) presented Corning Incorporated, Sodexo Australia and Vestas Wind Systems awards of leadership in light of their successful adoption and implementation of ISO 8000. All three organizations used solutions provided by ECCMA - the project leader for the development of ISO 8000.

Corning Inc. representatives together with key committee members of ISO/TC 184/SC 4 after receiving Leadership Awards for the Implementation of ISO 8000. From left to right: Timothy King - Babcock International (Convener ISO/TC 184/SC 4/WG 13), Kenneth A Swope - The Boeing Company (Chair ISO/TC 184/SC 4), Van L Bicknell - Corning Inc. (Global Supply Data Management and Digitalization Lead, retired

At a special awards ceremony held at the end of the latest meeting of ISO/TC 184/SC 4 in Marina del Rey, California between Nov. 3-8, 2019, Chair of the committee Kenneth A Swope presented leadership awards to organizations and individuals who had displayed exemplary implementation and use of the international standard for data quality – ISO 8000. The organizations that received these awards were Corning Incorporated (ISO 8000-116 ALEI - [US-IL.BER:05354439]), Sodexo Australia (ISO 8000-116 ALEI - [AU.BR:50 006 072 975]) and Vestas Wind Systems (ISO 8000-116 ALEI - [DK.CVR:10403782]).

All three organizations used ISO 8000 data quality solutions provided by ECCMA (Electronic Commerce Code Management Association) in their pursuits to improve internal material and vendor master catalogs. The adoption of ISO 8000 to improve master data quality and data portability, as well as the implementation of data management tools and processes, customized applications, and training, was led by Vice President and Technical Director of ECCMA Sheron Koshy.

In addition to awards presented to organizations, Van L Bicknell, Global Supply Data Management and Digitalization Lead (retired) at Corning was presented with an award to recognize his outstanding leadership in the process of adopting ISO 8000 at Corning, with a view to reducing global supply chain costs.

Commenting on the leadership awards, Peter Benson (Executive Director – ECCMA and Project Leader for ISO 8000) said: "My congratulations to the organizations that have effectively adopted ISO 8000 and have benefited from doing so by effectively reducing costs in the supply chain. With the rapid adoption of digital transformation globally, ISO 8000 is poised to become a key standard in effectively enabling this trend through the adoption of portable data."

On the presentation of the awards, Kenneth A Swope, Chair of ISO/TC 184/SC 4, said, "The ISO standards for industrial data are designed to protect vital industrial information by providing a neutral format for the exchange of data between competing software applications. As an ever-increasing percentage of business assets exist only in electronic form, understanding how to effectively protect this data is a priority. While most understand the fundamentals of protecting data from physical loss or unauthorized access, there is another level of data protection that is often overlooked until it is too late – that is protecting the data from the application that was used to create it."

Simon Cooksley (IFS Catalog Manager), Sodexo Australia, who led and coordinated the data improvement project stated, "From the adoption to the implementation of an ISO 8000 material data management strategy, ECCMA has been extremely supportive. The use of the ECCMA Master Data Validator application has resulted in the identification of a 50% reduction of our material catalog."

