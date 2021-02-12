Awards for Outstanding Research in the Journal of Prosthodontics

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is pleased to announce the winners of the second annual Journal of Prosthodontics awards program. The following articles were recognized at the 50th anniversary Annual Session of the ACP, Nov. 1 to 7, 2020.

"The selection process for the Journal of Prosthodontics Awards was a challenging one this year, which indicates the excellent quality of research being accomplished and submitted to the official Journal of the ACP," said Dr. Sharon Siegel, Associate Editor-in-Chief of the Journal. "I would like to thank Drs. Sompop Bencharit, Carl Drago, Galen Schneider, and Hai Zhang for their excellent diligence in collaborating with the review process."

Awarded for Clinical/Basic Scientific Research is "Influence of Tooth Preparation Design and Scan Angulations on the Accuracy of Two Intraoral Digital Scanners: An In Vitro Study Based on 3-Dimensional Comparisons" by researchers from Loma Linda University and Virginia Commonwealth University, including ACP members Drs. Rami Ammoun, Montry S. Suprono, Charles J. Goodacre, and Matthew T. Kattadiyil.

Honors for Best Systemic Review go to "A Systematic Review of Clinical Outcomes on Patients Rehabilitated With Complete-Arch Fixed Implant-Supported Prostheses According to the Time of Loading" by researchers from the University of Florida and the University of São Paulo, including ACP members Drs. Luiz Gonzaga and William Martin.

Finally, the David A. Felton Award for Best Case Report goes to "A Digital Technique to Replicate Edentulous Arches with Functional Borders and Accurate Maxillomandibular Relationship for Digital Complete Dentures" by researchers from Kyungpook National University, Daegu, South Korea.

Awardees receive a cash prize and recognition in the Journal.

About Prosthodontists

A prosthodontist is a dental specialist who focuses on the restoration and replacement of missing teeth and other oral or facial issues. Prosthodontists specialize in helping patients with implants, dentures and veneers, all the way to full mouth and jaw reconstructions.

About the ACP

The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is the association that represents the specialty of prosthodontics. Founded in 1970, the ACP is dedicated to advancing the art and science of prosthodontics and promoting the specialty to the public and dental professionals. For more information, consumers can visit GoToAPro.org and dental professionals can visit Prosthodontics.org.

