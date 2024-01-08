AWARDS SHOW SEASON GETS UNDERWAY WITH HOLLYWOOD CREATIVE ALLIANCE'S ASTRA FILM AWARDS

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sommsation announces the stars came out in force with a twist of a corkscrew last night at the historic Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles with the 2024 edition of the HOLLYWOOD CREATIVE ALLIANCE ASTRA FILM AWARDS, sponsored by Sommsation Wines, who provided sommelier-curated wine tastings and wine pairings with dinner, and gifted winners and honorees with selected wines and accessories in a luxe bamboo gift box.

Sommsation Table Set Up. Photo credit Shutterstock.
Hosted by comedian Rick Glassman, the HCA HCA bestowed eight Honorary Awards to attending celebrities including Abby Ryder Fortson (Are You There God, It's Me Margaret?, HCA Star on the Rise Award); Daniel Pemberton (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, HCA Artisan Achievement Award); Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple, HCA Breakthrough Performance Award); Glenn Howerton (Blackberry, HCA Game Changer Award); J.A. Bayona (Netflix, HCA Filmmaking Achievement Award; Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction, HCA Acting Achievement Award); Chad Stahelski & Stunt Team (John Wick: Chapter Four, HCA Spotlight Award); and Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, HCA Excellence in Artistry Award).

Presenters included Aba Arthur (The Color Purple), Aml Ameen (Rustin), Alex Wolff (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place: Day One), Calah Lane (Wonka), Dewayne Perkins (The Blackening), Hiroyuki Sanada (John Wick: Chapter 4), Jenna Davis (M3GAN), Josh Peck (Oppenheimer), Kelly Fremon Craig (Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret), Layla Mohammadi (The Persian Version), Madeleine McGraw (The Black Phone), Nicole Sakura (Suzume), Niousha Noor(The Persian Version), Peter Facinelli (Twilight/Nurse Jackie), Shamier Anderson (John Wick), Tia Carrere (Lilo & Stitch), Tom Payne (Imaginary), Troy Kotsur (CODA), and Violet McGraw (M3GAN)

Other celebrity guests included Adele Lim (Joy Ride), Colman Domingo (Rustin, The Color Purple), Cord Jefferson(American Fiction), Deon Taylor (Fatale, Black and Blue), Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple), Greta Gerwig (Barbie), and Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

Warner Bros. Pictures' "Barbie" took home the most awards of the evening with eight wins including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Production Design, Best Publicity Campaign, and Best Casting. Universal Pictures' "Oppenheimer" scored four wins, Best Director, Best Score, Best Sound, and Best Cinematography. Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" and Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" each received three wins with "John Wick: Chapter 4" receiving Best Action Feature, Best Editing, and Best Stunts while "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" won Best Animated Feature, Best Voice-Over Performance, and Best Visual Effects.

Photos from the event available at: https://www.shutterstock.com/editorial/image-editorial/willem-dafoe-14287494bu

Sommsation is a state-of-the-art wine experience platform and online marketplace connecting consumers with world-class sommeliers and top-tier winemakers from around the world. Artfully arranged wine tastings feature premium wines from independent wineries paired with expert insights from their team of engaging sommeliers. The marketplace provides seamless access to a wide range of exquisite wines not easily sourced or found. Sommsation's Concierge handles all the details, making it easy to experience the hidden gems of wine from anywhere. Visit www.sommsation.com

News Releases in Similar Topics

