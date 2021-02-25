Awards Showcase Innovation and Trends in Wood Building Design

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WoodWorks - Wood Products Council has announced the winners of its 2021 Wood Design Awards, which celebrate excellence in wood building design and spotlight its continued rise in popularity across the U.S. Awards, are an opportunity to recognize building designers for their skill and ingenuity, and to showcase projects that demonstrate the attributes of wood that make it so appealing.

"This year's award winners epitomize the innovation, resilience, and flexibility required for projects to flourish in a changing world. We're excited to see design and development teams approaching projects holistically, with buildings that respond uniquely to their communities. From one of the most environmentally advanced education buildings in the southeast to a historic winery in Napa, CA, wood continues to demonstrate its value as a nimble and modern building material, ushering in new precedents and challenging the public's perception of its role in the built world," said WoodWorks President and CEO, Jennifer Cover. "A few of this year's winning projects were completed in 2020 despite obstacles caused by the global pandemic. Through this lens, we are more inspired than ever by the achievements in wood design—from the quality of building systems to the expressiveness of the structures."

Nominations from across the country were evaluated by an independent jury that included:

Clare Archer , Vice President/Senior Director, Gilbane Building Company, Washington, DC

, Vice President/Senior Director, Gilbane Building Company, Kate Diamond , FAIA, LEED AP, Civic Design Director, HDR, Los Angeles, CA

, FAIA, LEED AP, Civic Design Director, HDR, Julie Hiromoto , AIA, LEED AP BD+C, WELL AP, Director of Integration, Principal, HKS Inc., Dallas, TX

, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, WELL AP, Director of Integration, Principal, HKS Inc., John Mitchell , Associate Partner, Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture, Chicago, IL

National award categories include:

Multi-Family Wood Design

Commercial Wood Design - Mid-Rise

Commercial Wood Design - Low-Rise

Wood in Government Buildings

Wood in Schools

Institutional Wood Design

Green Building with Wood

Beauty of Wood

Durable & Adaptable Wood Structures

National Winners

Multi-Family Wood Design : Timber Lofts | Milwaukee, WI

ARCHITECT: Engberg Anderson Architects

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Pierce Engineers

CONTRACTOR: Catalyst Construction

Wood in Schools : Oregon State University Forest Science Complex | Corvallis, OR

ARCHITECT: MGA | Michael Green Architecture

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Equilibrium, a Katerra Company

CONTRACTOR: Andersen Construction

Commercial Wood Design - Low-Rise : Cakebread Cellars Expansion | Rutherford, CA

ARCHITECT: BCV Architecture + Interiors

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Kenneth Campbell, P.E.

CONTRACTOR: Wright Contracting

Commercial Wood Design - Mid-Rise : Outpost | Hood River, OR

ARCHITECT: Skylab Architecture

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Valar Consulting Engineering

CONTRACTOR: Key Development

Institutional Wood Design : The Discovery Center | Philadelphia, PA

ARCHITECT: DIGSAU

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: CVM

CONTRACTOR: INTECH Construction

Durable & Adaptable Wood Structures : Trefethen Historic Winery | Napa, CA

ARCHITECT: Taylor Lombardo Architects with Preservation Architecture

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: ZFA Structural Engineers

CONTRACTOR: Facility Development Company

Green Building with Wood : The Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design | Atlanta, GA

ARCHITECT: The Miller Hull Partnership, in collaboration with Lord Aeck Sargent, a Katerra Company

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Uzun + Case

CONTRACTOR: Skanska USA

Beauty of Wood : Karsh Alumni and Visitors Center Duke University | Durham, NC

ARCHITECT: Centerbrook Architects and Planners

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: LHC Structural Engineers

CONTRACTOR: LeChase Construction

Wood in Government Buildings : Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center | Wantagh, NY

ARCHITECT: nARCHITECTS

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Silman Structural Engineering

CONTRACTOR: Scalamandre Construction

Jury's Choice : Freedom House Expansion | Green Bay, WI

ARCHITECT: Berners Schober

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: raSmith

CONTRACTOR: Immel Construction

Regional Excellence Winners

1040 W Fulton | Chicago, IL

ARCHITECT: Hartshorne Plunkhard Architecture

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: IMEG Corporation

CONTRACTOR: Summit Design + Build

Andy Quattlebaum Outdoor Education Center at Clemson University | Seneca, SC

ARCHITECT: Cooper Carry

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Britt, Peters and Associates Inc.

CONTRACTOR: Sherman Construction

Biosmass Boiler Building | Quincy, CA

ARCHITECT: AMLGM

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Holmes Structures

CONTRACTOR: Houston Construction

Cedar Speedster | Seattle, WA

ARCHITECT: Weber Thompson

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: DCI Engineers

CONTRACTOR: Turner

Church of the Incarnation Addition | Dallas, TX

ARCHITECT: HH Architects

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Datum Engineers

CONTRACTOR: Lee Lewis Construction

Platte Fifteen | Denver, CO

ARCHITECT: OZ Architecture

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: KL&A Engineers & Builders

CONTRACTOR: Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Princeton University Laboratory for Embodied Computation | Princeton, NJ

ARCHITECT: The Living (Design Architect), NK Architects (AOR)

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Buro Happold

CONTRACTOR: Epic Construction

Tennis Pavilion | Kansas City, MO

ARCHITECT: Generator Studio

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: SMA Engineering

CONTRACTOR: Centric Projects

UCLA Margo Leavin Graduate Art Studios | Culver City, CA

ARCHITECT: Johnston Marklee

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger

CONTRACTOR: Abbott Construction

Image: The Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design. Photo credit: The Miller Hull Partnership in collaboration with Lord Aeck Sargent, a Katerra Company, Uzun + Case, photo Jonathan Hillyer.

