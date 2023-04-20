Aware Announces Dan Kaltenbach as Its First Chief Financial Officer

Aware rounds out executive team as it scales to meet unprecedented demand for its AI Data Platform for the Employee Experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware , the leading AI Data Platform for the employee experience, today announced the appointment of Dan Kaltenbach as its first Chief Financial Officer. Kaltenbach brings to Aware over 20 years of financial leadership while delivering investor returns in high-potential environments. In his new role, Kaltenbach is charged with managing the company's financial affairs across all departments and functions.

Kaltenbach is Aware's third C-suite hire in 2023, and he will play a significant role in scaling the business to capture the increasing market opportunity.

According to Gartner, more organizations are embracing the total experience (TX), a strategy that creates superior shared experiences by weaving together the multi experience (MX), customer experience (CX), employee experience (EX), and user experience (UX). By 2024, Gartner predicts that organizations providing a total experience will outperform competitors by 25% in satisfaction metrics for both CX and EX. Platforms like Aware, which are able to seamlessly connect employee and customer conversations happening across collaboration platforms, are paramount for organizations moving in this direction.

"As Aware's market opportunity expands and demand continues to grow exponentially, finding a proven strategic, financial leader with the ability to scale our business is critical," said Jeff Schumann, CEO of Aware. "Dan's high-growth financial experience make him a perfect fit for Aware as we enter into the hyper-growth phase of our journey."

Kaltenbach comes to Aware from Owl Labs, an AI-powered insurance claims monitoring platform. During his time as CFO, Owl secured $30 million in Series-B funding helping the company advance its technology to serve some of the largest insurance carriers in North America at scale. In addition to Owl, Kaltenbach served as the first CFO of Icertis, one of the world's top private cloud companies on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, and a company that created the Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) category. While there, Kaltenbach helped Icertis achieve record growth in SaaS, laying the foundation for a reported valuation of $5b in 2021. Kaltenbach was also CFO of Blue Box, where he led all financial functions, which culminated in an acquisition by IBM in 2015.

Aware's appointment of Kaltenbach comes on the heels of Kevin Colón being named Chief Revenue Officer and Kevin Bobowski being named Chief Marketing Officer. The appointments of Kaltenbach, Colón, and Bobowski support the organization's long-term growth strategy.

"Aware is a hidden treasure within the enterprise technology industry that is perfectly positioned to fulfill the promises of digital transformation," said Kaltenbach. "The future of work requires enterprises to listen to employees in new ways that are consistent with existing workflows. This, in turn, improves the employee experience, customer experience, and, most importantly, maximizes business outcomes. I am enthusiastic about the company's mission and partnering with Jeff, his exceptional leaders and this remarkable team to keep delivering incredible value to our customers and partners."

For more information about Aware and its solutions, please visit https://www.awarehq.com.

About Aware

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Aware is a global leader in contextual intelligence that identifies and reduces risk, maintains compliance, and uncovers new business insights from conversations at scale. Consolidate, enrich, search, and manage data across tools like Slack, WorkJam, Teams and Zoom for immediate visibility across the organization. Aware's comprehensive platform empowers executives with organizational insights, while also helping legal, compliance, information security, and IT professionals to address the modern challenges of enterprise collaboration: archiving, monitoring, DLP, eDiscovery, retention and legal holds. Aware is a strategic platform integration partner to Microsoft, Slack, and Workplace from Meta. AstraZeneca, Memorial Health System, Sun Life Financial, BT Group, Farmers Insurance and Mercado Libre are among the global business leaders that trust Aware for contextual intelligence. Aware is consistently recognized by Gartner analysts as a market leading vendor, distinguished in 2022 reports: Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving; Market Guide for Insider Risk Management Solutions; Market Guide for Voice of the Employee Solutions; Vendor Identification for Data Loss Prevention Toolkit. Learn more at www.awarehq.com.

