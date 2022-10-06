Aware Appoints Chief Technology Officer

Former HPE and Aura Engineering Leader Debasish Biswas Joins C-suite at Aware

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware , the leading collaboration intelligence platform that identifies and reduces risk, maintains compliance, and uncovers new business insights from conversations at scale, today announced the appointment of Debasish Biswas as Chief Technology Officer. Biswas brings extensive experience and business success in enterprise networking, network security, system software, and virtualization. He raised multiple rounds of financing for technology startups and has been an instrumental leader at large scale global engineering organizations.

As CTO, Biswas will have oversight of Aware's global engineering teams that include data science, engineering, and technology strategy. He is responsible for building and scaling the Aware platform, and for enabling application teams to deliver groundbreaking solutions faster.

"Aware is playing a critical role for both CISOs and CIOs who need to grow their organizations at a rapid pace while solving the highly complex data management and visibility issues of enterprise collaboration in remote and hybrid workplaces. I'm excited to join Aware during this transformative period," said Biswas.

Biswas comes to Aware from Aura, where he led the worldwide engineering organization to deliver innovative new products for the consumer digital security space. He has over three decades of experience in the IT industry, including five years at Hewlett Packard, where he led SDN Applications and Ecosystem for HP Networking. He also had four years serving as VP of Cloud Engineering at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. He led the effort to deliver Aruba's innovative SD-Branch solution, as well as the delivery of key Cloud portfolio products like next generation AirWave and Aruba Cloud Platform.

"Enterprise collaboration is top of mind for CIOs and Debasish will advance Aware's lead in delivering employee insights and GRC that are second-to-none," said Jeff Schumann, CEO of Aware. "Debasish has driven technology business success at every turn, and we are extremely well-positioned with him in our C-suite as we continue to move the needle for our customers with industry-leading solutions and insights."

For more information about Aware and its solutions, please visit www.awarehq.com .

About Aware

Aware is a collaboration intelligence platform that identifies and reduces risk, maintains compliance, and uncovers new business insights from conversations at scale. Consolidate, enrich, search, and manage data across tools like Slack, Teams and Zoom for immediate visibility across the organization. Aware's comprehensive platform solves common challenges that legal, compliance, information security and IT departments face when rolling out collaboration, including archiving, monitoring, organization insights, DLP, eDiscovery, retention and legal holds. Aware is a Microsoft Gold Partner, Slack eDiscovery and compliance partner and a Workplace from Meta integration partner.

