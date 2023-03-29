Aware Appoints Kevin Colón as Chief Revenue Officer

SaaS Leader Joins Aware A-Team to Drive Growth for Collaboration Analytics

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware , the leader in contextual intelligence, has appointed Kevin Colón as Chief Revenue Officer. As Aware enters its next stage of development, Colón will play a critical role in building a sales motion to accelerate revenue growth, increase sales efficiency, and build the structure to deliver business outcomes and results for Aware's customers. He brings to Aware nearly 30 years of spearheading consistent revenue growth and increased market share with software-as-a-service (SaaS) and enterprise technology companies, and he has extensive experience selling into enterprises for high-growth pre-IPO companies.

"As Aware enters this next phase of growth and our market opportunity expands, finding a proven revenue leader with the ability to scale the commercial organization is critical," said Jeff Schumann, CEO of Aware. "Kevin's hyper-growth tech experience and his unique skillset will better position us to connect our solution to the business outcomes that matter most to companies – such as enabling a positive employee experience. We are fortunate to have Kevin join our team, and we look forward to continuing to deliver unprecedented value and results to our customers."

Colón comes to Aware from Proton, a Sales AI solution, where he built and led the revenue organization as the CRO while executing on Series A funding from Felicis Capital. He also worked as an advisor and seed investor in Hub Technical Sales, a productivity platform for technical pre-sales. While at Salesloft as Executive Vice President of Revenue, Colón led the company to a 20x valuation and a $2.3 billion exit through Vista Equity while leading growth from $33m to over $100m.

Aware made several recent announcements on the go-to-market front, including the announcement of a strategic partnership with global technology solutions partner World Wide Technology. Aware also unveiled the industry's first Context API providing developers with access to the platform's rich strategic, organizational and risk intelligence to transform the employee and customer experience. The timely appointment of Colón supports continued momentum in these areas, as well as the organization's long-term growth strategy.

"Aware's contextual intelligence platform has the unique ability to understand the conversations happening every day in workplace tools like Slack, Teams, and Zoom, and it's a must-have for solving problems around employee sentiment as well as risk, all from a single, unified platform," said Colón. "Aware has a massive market opportunity with a clear category to be built around the employee experience, and I look forward to working with Jeff and his talented leadership team to further advance Aware's ambitious endeavors for its stellar partners and customers."

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Aware is a global leader in contextual intelligence that identifies and reduces risk, maintains compliance, and uncovers new business insights from conversations at scale. Consolidate, enrich, search, and manage data across tools like Slack, WorkJam, Teams and Zoom for immediate visibility across the organization. Aware's comprehensive platform empowers executives with organizational insights, while also helping legal, compliance, information security, and IT professionals to address the modern challenges of enterprise collaboration: archiving, monitoring, DLP, eDiscovery, retention and legal holds. Aware is a strategic platform integration partner to Microsoft, Slack, and Workplace from Meta. AstraZeneca, Memorial Health System, Sun Life Financial, BT Group, Farmers Insurance and Mercado Libre are among the global business leaders that trust Aware for contextual intelligence. Aware is consistently recognized by Gartner analysts as a market leading vendor, distinguished in 2022 reports: Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving; Market Guide for Insider Risk Management Solutions; Market Guide for Voice of the Employee Solutions; Vendor Identification for Data Loss Prevention Toolkit. Learn more at www.awarehq.com.

