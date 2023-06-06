Aware Delivers AI-Powered Insights for Secure Enterprises with Webex by Cisco

Aware empowers organizations with real-time organizational intelligence, security, and compliance for Webex Messaging

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware, the leading AI data platform for the employee experience, today announced a partnership with Webex by Cisco. Aware's AI data platform delivers actionable intelligence to the C-Suite that unlocks innovation and top-line growth. With its integration with Webex messaging, Webex customers can use Aware to uncover operational pain points, strengthen employee engagement, deliver a better customer experience, and secure the digital workplace.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Webex and deliver Aware's industry-leading solutions to more customers," said Jeff Schumann, CEO at Aware. "At Aware, we understand that employees hold the answers to unlocking innovation and top-line growth. This partnership enables Webex customers to cut through the noise of collaboration data and take a data-driven approach to making informed business decisions."

Aware and Webex also share a common partner, World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider that combines the power of strategy, execution, and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Aware is available to all Webex customers via WWT's Advanced Technology Center (ATC).

"WWT is pleased to partner with both Aware and Webex to deliver end-to-end customer value in collaboration ecosystems," said Joe Berger, Area Vice President at WWT. "Through our immersive Advanced Technology Center, Webex customers can conceptualize, test, validate, and deploy innovative technology like Aware to further drive the best business outcomes. WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners, and communities."

Aware's Webex integration is optional for Webex customers and complies with all applicable privacy regulations. For more information about Aware and the integration with Webex, please visit the Webex App Hub.

About Aware

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Aware is a leading AI data platform for the employee experience that enables organizations to address the risks and opportunities of the digital workplace. Our comprehensive platform empowers executives with key organizational insights, while also helping legal, compliance, information security, and IT professionals address the challenges of archiving, monitoring, DLP, eDiscovery, retention and legal holds. Consistently recognized by Gartner analysts as a market-leading vendor, Aware's best-in-class technology surfaces important insights across tools like Webex, Slack, WorkJam, and more for immediate visibility across the organization. Learn more at www.awarehq.com.

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, polling, asynchronous video and customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. Webex's focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality and familiarity with technology. Its solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. Webex works with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

