The transition of the AWARE Flood System product line to a new, independent organization will facilitate greater flexibility and growth as its use expands around the globe.

TORRANCE, Calif., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AWARE Flood System, the proven Internet of Things (IoT)-based water inundation monitoring solution developed by Intellisense Systems, will now be produced, sold, and supported through a new independent company called AWARE Monitoring Systems, Inc. This new company will manufacture AWARE Flood System components and support the Flashflood.info data-viewing site, which delivers water level data and system status updates directly to users' computers and phones. Users can also send remote commands to their units via their Flashflood.info account.

AWARE Flood System Now Being Produced, Sold, and Supported through a New Independent Company, AWARE Monitoring Systems, Inc.

AWARE Monitoring Systems, Inc. is an employee-owned company led by a team with deep industry expertise in water level monitoring for municipal, emergency response, and energy industries. The transition to production and servicing by a fully independent organization will enable greater growth and flexibility for the AWARE Flood System, which is now in use by businesses and government agencies around the world.

Production and service support for the AWARE Flood System will now be based in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the system was first deployed in 2019 as a more cost-effective and accurate water level monitoring solution than legacy flood gauges. Thanks to data gathered by AWARE Flood System units, county officials can alert residents to flash flooding and map floodplains to determine which structures need to be raised and where to leave land undeveloped.

AWARE Monitoring Systems will manage service and support for all current and future AWARE Flood System and Flashflood.info users through their new web address www.awaremonitoringsystems.com. Existing AWARE Flood System customers can contact their current account representative for more information on this transition at 1-855-AWAREMS (1-855-292-7367).

About Intellisense Systems, Inc.

Intellisense Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced sensing, processing, and display solutions supporting a data continuum from acquisition to visualization. Our hardware and software solutions turn raw data into useful information for improved decision-making and process automation. Our services include research and development, design, systems integration, prototyping, production, testing, field support, and training. Headquartered in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, the company occupies 80,000 square feet within our Torrance campus. Our ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D- and AS9110-certified manufacturing facilities include areas for electronics fabrication, unit qualification testing, and volume production.

About AWARE Monitoring Systems, Inc.

AWARE Monitoring Systems is a leading provider of IoT-based sensing technology that can be coupled with both standard and high-level, AI-based monitoring software. Our hardware coupled with AI software can give government and leading industry leaders the tools to make informed decisions on pending water-related or other impending disasters. Our services include hardware manufacturing, software development, equipment installation, disparate sensor platform integration, testing, field support, and training. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, one of the most flood prone areas in the country, our team provides real world knowledge in helping agencies and businesses with their environmental monitoring needs.

SOURCE Intellisense Systems, Inc.