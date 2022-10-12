Aware Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Jeff Schumann, CEO, Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware, the leading collaboration intelligence platform that identifies and reduces risk, maintains compliance, and uncovers new business insights from conversations at scale, today announced that Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) has recognized Aware CEO Jeff Schumann as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Jeff Schumann from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

As CEO and co-founder of Aware, Jeff pushes his team to think beyond the possible. Aware's comprehensive platform keeps organizations in sync, secure and compliant real-time visibility and control of data across the ever-changing landscape of collaboration tools. Aware is a Microsoft Gold Partner, Slack eDiscovery and compliance partner, and a Workplace from Meta integration partner.

Forward-thinking and often labeled a visionary, Jeff will find a solution even if he must create it. This is evidenced by his credentials and success in the entrepreneur and startup community, as well as enterprise companies. Jeff successfully built more than 10 companies throughout his career – starting in middle school, continuing through college and even while holding a highly-prominent position at a Fortune 100 company. Before graduating from high school, Jeff had already built and launched his first software company: a video platform that grew to more than 100,000 customers. He found additional early success leading his next venture, an online service that monitored and tracked Al-Qaeda communications on the dark web.

"I'm honored and humbled to be named by Goldman Sachs as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022," said Schumann. "Of course, this award is a direct reflection of the incredible team at Aware that continuously breaks new ground for customers and delivers industry-leading employee insights and risk mitigation. Aware is on a great growth trajectory, and I look forward to pushing the boundaries for our customers and partners even further in the year ahead."

"We're delighted to recognize Jeff as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022," said David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "They have made extraordinary contributions to a wide range of fields, and all of us are looking forward to meeting with these innovative thinkers."

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Aware

Aware is a collaboration intelligence platform that identifies and reduces risk, maintains compliance, and uncovers new business insights from conversations at scale. Consolidate, enrich, search, and manage data across tools like Slack, Teams and Zoom for immediate visibility across the organization. Aware's comprehensive platform solves common challenges that legal, compliance, information security and IT departments face when rolling out collaboration, including archiving, monitoring, organization insights, DLP, eDiscovery, retention and legal holds. Aware is a Microsoft Gold Partner, Slack eDiscovery and compliance partner and a Workplace from Meta integration partner.

