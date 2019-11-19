Aware, Inc. Announces Appointment of Mohamed Lazzouni as Chief Technology Officer

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading supplier of biometrics software and services, announced that Mohamed Lazzouni has been appointed Chief Technology Officer, effective November 19, 2019.

Mr. Lazzouni served as President and CEO of Epochal Technologies, Inc. from August 2018 to November 2019. Mr. Lazzouni previously served as and President of the Anti-Counterfeiting Business, then COO at Authentix, Inc. from 2013 to 2018; CTO and Senior Vice President of MorphoTrust USA LLC from 2006 to 2013 and as CTO and Senior Vice President of Viisage Technology, Inc. from 2001 to 2006. Mr. Lazzouni received his Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Oxford, his Master's degree in Physics from the University of London and his Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from Badji Mokhtar University, Annaba (UBMA).

Bob Eckel, Aware's Chief Executive Officer and President said, "We're pleased to name Mohamed as the Chief Technology Officer of Aware, leveraging his many years of experience in the industry leading research and product development teams and the commercialization of technology solutions. I have worked with Mohamed in the past and have seen first-hand his ability to lead technology teams to develop transformative technology solutions in the identity space. I look forward to Mohamed leading the development of Aware biometric software solutions in the government and the commercial markets."

Mr. Lazzouni said, "I'm excited to be taking on the role of Chief Technology Officer at Aware. I have extensive experience in leading research and development teams in the areas of biometrics, authentication and identity. I have great respect for the engineering team at Aware and the work they have done in developing industry-leading biometrics software solutions for governments, system integrators and solution providers worldwide. I look forward to working together in bringing forth innovative product solutions to enable our customers to solve their business challenges through the use of Aware biometrics."

Aware is a leading provider of biometrics software products and development services to governments, system integrators, and solution providers globally. Our products include SDKs, software components, workstation applications, and a modular, centralized, service-oriented platform. They fulfill a broad range of functions critical to biometric authentication and search, including face, fingerprint, iris, and voice capture, sample quality assurance, data compliance, capture hardware peripheral abstraction, centralized data processing and workflow, subsystem connectivity, and biometric matching algorithms. The products apply biometrics to enable identity-centric security solutions for applications including banking and payments, border management, credentialing and access control, intelligence and defense, and law enforcement. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

See Aware's website for more information about our biometrics software products.

